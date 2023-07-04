Australian Dollar Dips After RBA Pauses on Hiking Cycle. Will AUD/USD Go Lower?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Steadies with US Dollar Sidelined but an RBA Pause Sinks AUD/USD
2023-07-04 06:30:00
Euro Ahead of US Jobs Data: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/GBP Price Setups
2023-07-04 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Buoyed by Solid Data Locally and in China. Higher AUD/USD?
2023-07-03 06:00:00
Markets Q3 Outlook: Gold, Oil, S&P 500, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, AUD, BTC
2023-07-02 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 make headway
2023-06-29 09:40:02
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 02, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,756.10.
2023-06-28 16:23:27
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Steadies with US Dollar Sidelined but an RBA Pause Sinks AUD/USD
2023-07-04 06:30:00
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Quiet Start for Gold, Manufacturing PMI in Focus
2023-07-03 07:55:22
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Surrenders High Ground as 1.2700 Holds Firm
2023-07-03 12:30:06
Markets Q3 Outlook: Gold, Oil, S&P 500, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, AUD, BTC
2023-07-02 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Carry Trade Continues Despite Intervention Talk
2023-07-03 15:43:38
Markets Q3 Outlook: Gold, Oil, S&P 500, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, AUD, BTC
2023-07-02 16:00:00
More View More
Australian Dollar Dips After RBA Pauses on Hiking Cycle. Will AUD/USD Go Lower?

Australian Dollar Dips After RBA Pauses on Hiking Cycle. Will AUD/USD Go Lower?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, CPI, Fed – Talking Points

  • The Australian Dollar slipped after the RBA left rates unchanged at 4.10%
  • The move caught some traders off guard and the Aussie Doller tumbled below 0.6650
  • The unreliable monthly CPI was cited by the RBA. Will quarterly CPI change the RBA’s tune?
AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

The Australian Dollar took a hit after the RBA paused in its tightening of monetary policy following a 25 basis point lift last month to leave the cash rate at 4.10%. The ASX 200 got a boost on the news.

The move appeared to have the echo of a similar stance by the US Federal Reserve at its June meeting with a ‘hawkish hold’ perspective.

In the accompanying statement on monetary policy, the RBA said, “Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe, but that will depend upon how the economy and inflation evolve.”

Going into today’s decision, the futures interest rate market priced in a less than 20% probability of a hike while a Bloomberg survey of economists saw 14 in favour of a pause and 13 looking for a lift.

That uncertainty could be explained by mixed signals from both the RBA and the economic data.

At the June meeting, the minutes hinted toward holding rates steady for today’s gathering. Consequent commentary from RBA board members lent a more hawkish voice to their outlook.

The monthly inflation gauge slipped below forecasts of 6.1% to be at 5.6% year-on-year to the end of May. This monthly read was introduced last year and is struggling for integrity in terms of identifying the true level of price pressures within the Australian economy.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) publishes this monthly CPI figure by covering 62-73% of the weighted quarterly basket. The correlation between this monthly figure and the complete quarterly survey could be described, at best, as volatile. At worst it could be considered useless.

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

In the aftermath of that soft monthly CPI number, retail sales came in strong at 0.7% month-on-month for May rather than the 0.1% anticipated.

Then Australian building approvals data for May rose by an astounding 20.6% month-on-month, well above the 3.0% anticipated and -8.1% prior. The current unemployment rate of 3.6% is near multi-generational lows.

Looking forward, this now places the emphasis on the quarterly CPI figure that will be published on the 26th of July, a week ahead of the August monetary policy meeting. The RBA’s mandate to target inflation of 2–3%, on average, over time, is tied to this number and not the monthly CPI.

If the quarterly CPI remains elevated, it may provide a headache for the RBA that is cognisant of mortgage borrowers transitioning from fixed rate loans to much higher variable rates.

If price pressures have eased notably, there will likely be a sigh of relief at the top of Martin Place.

The RBA’s full monetary policy statement can be read here.

AUD/USD 1 MINUTE CHART PRICE REACTION TO RBA HIKE

Live prices can be found here.

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Ahead of US Jobs Data: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/GBP Price Setups
Euro Ahead of US Jobs Data: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/GBP Price Setups
2023-07-04 03:00:00
Q3 Top Trade Opportunity: US Dollar May Extend its Rally Against the Chinese Yuan in the Third Quarter
Q3 Top Trade Opportunity: US Dollar May Extend its Rally Against the Chinese Yuan in the Third Quarter
2023-07-03 19:00:27
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Carry Trade Continues Despite Intervention Talk
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Carry Trade Continues Despite Intervention Talk
2023-07-03 15:43:38
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Surrenders High Ground as 1.2700 Holds Firm
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Surrenders High Ground as 1.2700 Holds Firm
2023-07-03 12:30:06
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 4, 2023
AUD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 4, 2023