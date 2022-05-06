News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Live Data Coverage: April US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-05-06 12:15:00
Euro Forecast: ECB Hawks Out in Force, EUR/GBP Breakout Ahead of NFP
2022-05-06 11:40:00
2022-05-06 11:40:00
Euro Leaps as British Pound Sinks and Rate Hikes Rattle Markets. Where to For EUR/GBP?
2022-05-06 05:00:00
2022-05-06 05:00:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Bids Post-FOMC Lose Ground in Early Trading
2022-05-05 11:00:00
2022-05-05 11:00:00
Live Data Coverage: April US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-05-06 12:15:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 in Free-Fall as Traders Capitulate, NFP Eyed for Direction
2022-05-05 21:30:00
2022-05-05 21:30:00
Live Data Coverage: April US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-05-06 12:15:00
Gold Price Outlook Glued to Non-Farm Payrolls as US Dollar Gains After the Fed
2022-05-06 03:30:00
2022-05-06 03:30:00
Live Data Coverage: April US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-05-06 12:15:00
GBP/USD, FTSE: Taking Stock of the Post-FOMC Relief Rally Reversal
2022-05-06 08:05:00
2022-05-06 08:05:00
Live Data Coverage: April US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-05-06 12:15:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-05-05 14:23:00
2022-05-05 14:23:00
NFP: Non-farm Payrolls prints at +428k v/s +391k expected, Unemployment at 5.6% v/s 5.5%

Live Data Coverage: April US NFP & Unemployment Rate

Live Data Coverage: April US NFP & Unemployment Rate

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
US NFP Preview:

  • Consensus forecasts are looking for jobs growth of +391K while the unemployment rate (U3) is anticipated to drop to 3.5% from 3.6%, a new low post-pandemic.
  • Could another strong US labor market report resuscitate speculation around a 75-bps rate hike in June?
  • Will the April US jobs report change the Federal Reserve’s rate hike path? We’ll discuss these questions and more in context of the April US nonfarm payrolls report starting at 8:20 EDT/12:20 GMT. You can join live by watching the stream at the top of this note.

Jobs Data Matters Again!

Despite weaker topline growth figures through 1Q’22, the US domestic economy remains relatively strong – particularly the labor market. According to a Bloomberg News survey, the US economy added +391K jobs in April from +431K jobs in March, with the US unemployment rate (U3) falling from 3.6% to 3.5%. The US participation rate is expected to edge higher to 62.5% from 62.4%, while US average hourly earnings are anticipated to come in at +5.5% y/y from 5.6% y/y.

After several months of US jobs reports that, quite frankly, didn’t mean much for markets, the April US nonfarm payrolls report may actually prove market moving. Earlier this week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell seemingly eliminated the potential for a 75-bps rate hike in June. However, less than 24-hours after his press conference on Wednesday, rates markets started pricing in a such an occurrence anew. A strong US labor market reading could lead to additional turmoil in markets; good news is bad news, again.

Atlanta Fed Jobs Growth Calculator (April 2022) (Chart 1)

Live Data Coverage: April US NFP &amp; Unemployment Rate

The US economy continues to make steady progress towards ‘full employment’ as experienced pre-pandemic. According to the Atlanta Fed Jobs Growth Calculator, the US economy needs +73K jobs growth per month over the next 12-months in order to return to the pre-pandemic US labor market of a 3.5% unemployment rate (U3) with a 63.4% labor force participation rate.

We’ll discuss these questions and more in context of the April US nonfarm payrolls report starting at 8:20 EDT/13:20 GMT. You can join live by watching the stream at the top of this note.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

