EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Mar 26 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 37.94% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/USD BEARISH 58.05% 41.95% 9.97% Daily 61.34% Weekly -7.46% Daily -37.94% Weekly 1.92% Daily -3.45% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 58.05% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.38 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Mar 26 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18. The number of traders net-long is 9.97% higher than yesterday and 61.34% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.46% lower than yesterday and 37.94% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.