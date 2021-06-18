EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Mar 26 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
58.05%
41.95%
9.97% Daily
61.34% Weekly
-7.46% Daily
-37.94% Weekly
1.92% Daily
-3.45% Weekly
EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 58.05% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.38 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Mar 26 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18. The number of traders net-long is 9.97% higher than yesterday and 61.34% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.46% lower than yesterday and 37.94% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
