USD Technical Analysis: DXY Poised to Hit Yearly Low or Worse

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD May Struggle if Dovish ECB Talks Numb Data Reactions
2021-05-16 03:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Hinges on Treasury Yield Volatility
2021-05-14 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Struggle as Viral Resurgence Clouds Asia's Demand Outlook
2021-05-17 06:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Technical Forecast – Channel Meets Big Resistance
2021-05-15 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-05-17 09:55:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Tech Rebound Bolsters Risk Appetite
2021-05-17 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices at 14-Week High as Yields Fall, Chinese Buyers Return
2021-05-17 04:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Bitcoin, US Dollar, Still Dovish Fed, FOMC Minutes
2021-05-16 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBP/USD Braced as UK Re-Opening Continues
2021-05-17 09:30:00
Dollar Outlook Throttled by Both Risk Rebound and Curbed Inflation Concerns
2021-05-17 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Hinges on Treasury Yield Volatility
2021-05-14 23:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Eyes Retail Sales Data, Yields
2021-05-13 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • it's a big week for $TSLA stock last week it gave up the trendline that's been in-play since last August This week, opening at the 38.2% retracement of the 2020/21 rally https://t.co/cUThTeLFN8
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.11%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 74.44%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/lyppug4pkN
  • LIVE NOW: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex for his Weekly Strategy Webinar to review the setups we're tracking into the weekly open! https://t.co/chKtG7ezG9
  • What are some trading takeaways from 2020, as we jump into 2021? Find out with your free guide here: https://t.co/e7udCTJlmf #DailyfxGuides https://t.co/aRwDcR3vTc
  • Weekly Strategy Webinar starting in 15mins on DailyFX! https://t.co/lxd5fZnn4H
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.14% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.05% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.17% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.52% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.78% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/PBWIlTgB2d
  • $Gold another fresh 3 month high getting closer and closer to the big test. Bull flag resistance confluent with fibo zone, just ahead https://t.co/N1tUmUKBIa
  • Please join @MBForex at 8:30 EST/12:30 GMT for your weekly scalping webinar. Register here: https://t.co/fnmiAygMWK https://t.co/HNKulK5xoL
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Focus Market Readout due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-17
  • $USDCAD at a massive level as it challenges the neckline of a Double Top formation carved out over the past 4 years A weekly close below the psychologically pivotal 1.2000 handle could pave the way for prices to tumble towards parity in the coming months $CAD https://t.co/hcqat64uhY
USD Technical Analysis: DXY Poised to Hit Yearly Low or Worse

USD Technical Analysis: DXY Poised to Hit Yearly Low or Worse

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook

  • US Dollar Index (DXY) steadily trending lower towards yearly low
  • Feb low up first at 89.68, then 89.20 to follow
Advertisement

US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Poised to Hit Yearly Lows or Worse

The US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to trade heavy, failing almost immediately to hold any sizable short-term pop it may have. Last week’s one day rally pushed it through the April low and just above the Jan-present trend-line, but brought into play trend-line resistance from the March high.

The turn down has a fresh low in sight beneath last week’s trough at 89.98. A breakdown below last week’s low will quickly have the February low at 89.68 up next as support, followed by the yearly low at 89.20.

The Feb low may help induce another bounce, but the anticipation is for it to be short-lived in-line with recent sequences. It could offer would-be shorts another opportunity to enter into short-term positions as the trend continues towards the yearly lows or worse.

The yearly low at 89.20 might be another story as far as meaningful support goes. It could be enough to induce a sizable reaction, even if that too is only short-lived. We of course need to wait for price to fall to that point, first, but something to keep in mind.

Flipping the script from bearish to bullish will require some work on the part of the dollar. For starters, a rally will need to last more than a day or two. The trend-line from April will first need to be broken, followed by climbing above a strong level of resistance right around the 91.40 level.

For shorts, the path of least resistance appears set to continue in their favor. For would-be longs, the picture holds little appeal in the absence of support in a steady downtrend.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart (trending towards Feb & yearly lows)

dxy daily chart

DXY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold & Silver Price Analysis: XAU In a Fight at Significant Resistance
Gold & Silver Price Analysis: XAU In a Fight at Significant Resistance
2021-05-14 12:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Progressing Towards Multi-Month Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Progressing Towards Multi-Month Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-05-13 19:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Bulls Halted– Range Break Imminent
Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Bulls Halted– Range Break Imminent
2021-05-13 17:30:00
Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD Testing Support, Trend
Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD Testing Support, Trend
2021-05-13 12:30:00
Advertisement