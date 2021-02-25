Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Outlook: Bitcoin Bulls Back Down- 50K back in Play

Bitcoin Technical Price Outlook: BTC/USD Trade Levels

Advertisement

Bitcoin prices are poised to snap a four-week winning streak with the cryptocurrency down more than 12% after reversing off confluence uptrend resistance into the start of the week. The move leaves BTC/USD vulnerable to further losses near-term with the broader outlook still constructive while within this technical formation. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the BTC/USD price charts heading into the monthly open. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Bitcoin technical setupsand more.

Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT Weekly Scalping Webinar Register for webinar Join now Webinar has ended

Bitcoin Price Chart – BTC/USD Daily

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros (log scale), Technical Strategist; Bitcoin on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: Bitcoin prices surged more than 110% off the January lows before faltering with the rally turning at confluent trendline resistance (high registered at 58354). The subsequent breakdown fell more than 23% off the highs with daily momentum closing below overbought territory for the first time since February 8th.

Initial support rests with the lower parallel / 2/10 reversal close near 44854 with broader bullish invalidation now raise raised to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the year-to-date 2021 range / January high-day close at 39430-40667. Ultimately a breach / close above the record high-day close at 57492 is needed to mark resumption with such a scenario eyeing the upper parallels, currently around ~65000.

Bitcoin Price Chart – BTC/USD 240min

Notes: A closer look at Bitcoin price action shows BTC/USD trading within the confines of an ascending pitchfork formation extending off the late-January lows with price failing at the 75% parallel into the start of the week. Initial resistance eyed at the 61.8% retracement at 53193 backed closely by the 100% extension at 54663- look for topside exhaustion ahead of this zone IF price is going to correct lower.

Recommended by Michael Boutros New to Crypto Trading? Download Our Bitcoin Trading Guide Get My Guide

Bottom line: A pullback off confluence uptrend support threatens a larger pullback here but keeps the broader trade constructive while within this formation. The RSI signature suggests we may be in for a period of chop here in the days ahead - stay nimble into the monthly close here. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to raise protective stops – be o the lookout for topside exhaustion ahead of the high-day close IF price is head lower. Ultimately a larger pullback may offer more favorable entries closer to uptrend support.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

---

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex