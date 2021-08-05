Dow Jones Industrial Average Technical Outlook Remains Positive
The Dow is consolidating around trend support. The developing bull-flag pattern is seen as leading the DJI higher on a breakout above 35192, while a break below the weekly low at 34714 on a closing basis is seen as negating the bullish posturing.
DJI Daily Chart
---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst
