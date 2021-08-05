Dow Jones Industrial Average Technical Outlook Remains Positive

The Dow is consolidating around trend support. The developing bull-flag pattern is seen as leading the DJI higher on a breakout above 35192, while a break below the weekly low at 34714 on a closing basis is seen as negating the bullish posturing.

DJI Daily Chart

DJI Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX