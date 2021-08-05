News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - August 2021: Great for Gold, Bad for ‘Risk’ FX
2021-08-04 19:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-04 18:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Eyes July Low as Bearish Price Series Remains Intact
2021-08-05 14:30:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: US Crude May Have Further to Fall
2021-08-05 09:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Industrial Average Technical Outlook Remains Positive
2021-08-05 14:15:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-08-05 07:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Technicals, Volatility & USD May Align for a Rally
2021-08-05 12:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Stumbles on Fed-Induced US Dollar Strength, NFPs Eyed
2021-08-05 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BOE Meeting: GBP Pulls Back as Only Saunders Sticks to Hawkish Agenda
2021-08-05 11:15:00
Bank of England Preview: How Will the Pound (GBP) React?
2021-08-05 08:05:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - August 2021: Great for Gold, Bad for ‘Risk’ FX
2021-08-04 19:30:00
EUR/USD Nosedives on Record US Services PMI, Clarida Remarks
2021-08-04 14:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.86% Silver: -0.35% Gold: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/1Rv9CzvkwR
  • ETH/BTC spread -here we go...yesterday's target was made fairly quickly, now looking at 775...#ethereum #eth #bitcoin @DailyFXTeam Chart via @IGcom https://t.co/HmfqEPuj0u https://t.co/00esFL3sBt
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.85%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 77.22%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/2xhUTbMATc
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.16% Gold: -0.70% Silver: -1.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ijC8gVHBmG
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Waller Speech due at 14:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-05
  • The Pound is coming off its daily highs as markets are disappointed with 7-1 vote amid expectations of 6-2. Get your $GBP market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/GCLrFhoWkR https://t.co/qPry7atEwA
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.42% US 500: 0.27% Wall Street: 0.25% Germany 30: 0.25% FTSE 100: 0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/p6llLEHbwb
  • $Gold seems to have found some support that it likes 1804-1808 $GC $GLD 24 hour countdown to #NFP begins https://t.co/coWukT0pbw https://t.co/ClgUMHXv6O
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here: https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/T6nKupME5x
  • 🇺🇸 Continuing Jobless Claims (24/JUL) Actual: 2930K Expected: 3260K Previous: 3296K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-05
Dow Jones Industrial Average Technical Outlook Remains Positive

Dow Jones Industrial Average Technical Outlook Remains Positive

Paul Robinson, Strategist

The Dow is consolidating around trend support. The developing bull-flag pattern is seen as leading the DJI higher on a breakout above 35192, while a break below the weekly low at 34714 on a closing basis is seen as negating the bullish posturing.

DJI Daily Chart

DJI daily chart

DJI Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Recovery Vulnerable- Loonie Levels
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Recovery Vulnerable- Loonie Levels
2021-08-04 17:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Renewed Strength Ahead
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Renewed Strength Ahead
2021-08-04 12:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold August Battle Lines Drawn- XAU/USD Levels
Gold Price Outlook: Gold August Battle Lines Drawn- XAU/USD Levels
2021-08-03 19:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index’s False Breakout; USD/JPY Follows US Yields Lower
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index’s False Breakout; USD/JPY Follows US Yields Lower
2021-08-03 16:50:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bearish