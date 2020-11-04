News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/USD Retail Positioning Analysis Around Election
2020-11-04 05:00:00
EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD and AUDUSD Outlook: What's Ahead?
2020-11-04 03:00:00
News
S&P 500 Futures Seesaw on Presidential Election Uncertainty. Florida Update
2020-11-04 04:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Ripe for Rebound One Day Ahead of Presidential Election?
2020-11-03 00:00:00
News
Dow Jones Charges Higher as US Election Day Unfolds, What Now?
2020-11-03 21:00:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-03 10:00:00
News
S&P 500 Futures Seesaw on Presidential Election Uncertainty. Florida Update
2020-11-04 04:00:00
Nasdaq, Hang Seng Drift Lower as Election Vote Unfolds, Ant IPO Suspended
2020-11-04 02:00:00
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Volatility Ramps into Election Day
2020-11-03 16:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Focus on Election, Brexit, Bank of England
2020-11-03 09:00:00
News
EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD and AUDUSD Outlook: What's Ahead?
2020-11-04 03:00:00
Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-02 16:00:00
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.92%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 68.35%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Z9tcVVTfh0
  • Trump wins Montana, Iowa -BBG citing AP
  • Joe Biden has won Minnesota, per AP
  • Biden planning to speak at 5:30 GMT -BBG
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: -0.25% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.29% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.38% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.51% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.52% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.68% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/XjWdT9kyay
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 1.15% Germany 30: 0.59% Wall Street: 0.54% France 40: 0.52% FTSE 100: 0.49% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/xW3UVf1Hfe
  • Joe Biden wins Hawaii, per AP
  • Trump wins Ohio, Idaho per NBC projections
  • What are some factors affecting the $USD this quarter? With the US #Elections2020 on Tuesday. Get your free forecast here.https://t.co/7G7pWntiyY https://t.co/IQk7AKXbBT
  • Trump wins Ohio -Fox
AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/USD Retail Positioning Analysis Around Election

AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/USD Retail Positioning Analysis Around Election

2020-11-04 05:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/USD, US Election, Trader Positioning - Talking Points

In this week’s webinar on IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), I discussed the outlook for AUD/USD, NZD/USD and EUR/USD around the early stages of results for the US presidential election. IGCS is a contrarian indicator. For a deeper dive into what this means and for fundamental analysis, check out the recording of the session above where I also outlined the road ahead for the Dow Jones, crude oil and gold prices.

Australian Dollar Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

The IGCS gauge implies that about 39% of retail traders are net long AUD/USD. Exposure to the downside has decreased by 28.42% and 22.05% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes offers a stronger bullish contrarian trading bias.

 AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/USD Retail Positioning Analysis Around Election

Australian Dollar Technical Analysis

AUD/USD is pressuring the ceiling of a Descending Triangle chart pattern in the aftermath of a bearish ‘Death Cross’. The latter formed after the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossed under the 20-day one. Early signs of positive RSI divergence is showing that downside momentum is fading. Key support sits below as the 0.7006 – 0.7043 zone. A climb above 0.7244 exposes the August high.

AUD/USD – Daily Chart

AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/USD Retail Positioning Analysis Around Election

Australian Dollar Chart Created in Trading View

New Zealand Dollar Sentiment Outlook - Neutral

The IGCS gauge implies that about 34% of retail traders are net long NZD/USD. Upside bets have decreased by 30.62% over a weekly basis while downside exposure declined 41.17% over the same period. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes offers a mixed trading bias.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How is IG Client Sentiment a contrarian indicator?
Get My Guide
 AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/USD Retail Positioning Analysis Around Election

New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis

NZD/USD appears to be trading within an Ascending Channel since the middle of September. Moreover, the pair is in a consolidative state, trading between support (0.6503 – 0.6537) and resistance (0.6756 – 0.6798). If the channel holds, we may see a slow and steady ascent towards resistance for a shot at uptrend resumption.

NZD/USD – Daily Chart

AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/USD Retail Positioning Analysis Around Election

New Zealand Dollar Chart Created in Trading View

Euro Sentiment Outlook - Neutral

The IGCS gauge implies that about 45% of retail traders are net long EUR/USD. Upside exposure has decreased by 22.56% over a daily basis while rising 21.93% over a 5-day period. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes givesa further mixed trading bias.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for the Euro in Q4?
Get My Guide
 AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/USD Retail Positioning Analysis Around Election

Euro Technical Analysis

EUR/USD is once again pressuring the 1.1612 – 1.1696 key support zone. Positive RSI divergence does how that downside momentum is fading. That can at times precede a turn higher. Moreover, the pair has been consolidating since late July with key resistance sitting at 1.1932 – 1.2011. Still, a drop through support exposes the 1.1446 – 1.1496 inflection zone.

EUR/USD – Daily Chart

AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/USD Retail Positioning Analysis Around Election

Euro Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from November 4th Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

AUD/USD
Mixed
NZD/USD
Mixed
EUR/USD
Mixed