British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Breaks Higher, EUR/GBP Stagnates

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-08 19:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-07 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Prices Edge Lower Toward Trend Support
2021-05-08 15:30:00
Oil Price Rally Vulnerable Amid Failure to Test March High
2021-05-06 14:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-05-08 08:00:00
Dollar Tumbles, Dow Hits Record Highs and Dogecoin Traders Tune In
2021-05-08 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-08 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Falling Real Rates, Inflation Concerns to Buoy XAU/USD
2021-05-08 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Breaks Higher, EUR/GBP Stagnates
2021-05-08 21:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-08 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-08 19:00:00
Live Data Coverage: April US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-05-07 11:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex liquidity makes it easy for traders to sell and buy currencies without delay, and also creates tight spreads for favorable quotes. Low costs and large scope to various markets make it the most frequently traded market in the world. Learn more here: https://t.co/arxYmtQeUn https://t.co/gFVVZTGbe1
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/nHXiNJhLes
  • A currency carry trade involves borrowing a low-yielding currency in order to buy a higher yielding currency in an attempt to profit from the interest rate differential. Find out if the carry trade suits your trading style here: https://t.co/7t4BzmLg8w https://t.co/h0TmJcZeqr
  • $USDCAD sold off aggressively last week, putting it into position to test the important 2017 low; trading bias is neutral to bearish. Get your market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/sphxUAW9TB https://t.co/ZhsTeJOOM8
  • Get your snapshot update of the of top level exchanges and key index performance from around the globe here: https://t.co/d8Re5anlG5 https://t.co/qP96xmgDVn
  • The pro-risk Australian Dollar may extend gains after the record miss in US jobs data, amplifying dovish rhetoric from the Federal Reserve and keeping the Dow Jones and S&P 500 intact. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/yf8mPX3O3W https://t.co/uCCmjaxUhF
  • Who else is keeping close tabs on Dogecoin $DOGE this weekend? All eyes on Elon Musk @elonmusk, the proverbial 'Dogefather,' and his Saturday Night Live @nbcsnl performance kicking off at 11:30PM ET. The #crypto is already looking nice and perky following that trendline break! https://t.co/nrQsnlUqWj https://t.co/4lOz6NLQTG
  • There is some very interesting event risk over the opening half of this coming week of trade. It starts with Elon Musk hosting SNL tonight for Dogecoin traders and moves into US inflation data to as means to stir the ongoing Fed debate and Dollar https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/05/08/Dollar-Tumbles-Dow-Hits-Record-Highs-and-Dogecoin-Traders-Tune-In.html https://t.co/LXhjv7ToWC
  • It was a big week for Gold bulls and Gold prices broke out to fresh two-month-highs, finally taking-out the 1800 level along the way. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/D222Ni37Dv https://t.co/KcMYyx3Ro4
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/PjywaPeUsl
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Breaks Higher, EUR/GBP Stagnates

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Breaks Higher, EUR/GBP Stagnates

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

British Pound Technical Forecast – Talking Points

  • GBP/USD Breaks above triangle support putting the currency pair on a bullish footing
  • EUR/GBP stagnates within rangebound trading but a direction shift may be near

GBP/USD Technical Forecast: Bullish

The British Pound tracked higher against the US Dollar last week, gaining over a full percentage point. GBP/USD broke above its 20- and 50-day Simple Moving Averages recently, along with a breakout above the upper bound of a Symmetrical Triangle pattern formed over the last month of trading. Further upside in the currency pair following the breakout may be the path of least resistance.

Major resistance above the triangle is between 1.4000 and 1.4009, which has rejected upward moves earlier this year. Price appears to be testing that limit into the weekend. To the downside – within the triangle – the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement may provide support. The 20-and 50-day Simple Moving Averages would be eyed as intermediate support before the triangle’s lower bound is reached if price breaks back into the triangle formation.

GBP/USD 8-Hour Price Chart

GBPUSD

Chart created with TradingView

EUR/GBP Technical Forecast: Neutral

Following the British Pound’s worst monthly performance against the Euro in nearly a year, EUR/GBP is now trending marginally lower this month. Since early April, following the breakout higher, the currency pair has traded largely within the 0.8600 to 0.8711 range. Price may continue to trend within this range, but a break to either side would likely see follow-through.

To the upside, EUR/GBP would face the downward trending 100-day SMA. A break higher would bring a former area of resistance back into focus at the 0.8783 level. Alternatively, a break below the 0.86 handle would first see possible support offered at the 50-day SMA. A level of prior support at the 0.8539 level is the next point under 0.86 that could offer support.

EUR/GBP 8-Hour Chart

EURGBP

Chart created with TradingView

British Pound TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-08 19:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Prices Edge Lower Toward Trend Support
Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Prices Edge Lower Toward Trend Support
2021-05-08 15:30:00
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-05-08 08:00:00
CAD Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Near Important Long-term Low
CAD Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Near Important Long-term Low
2021-05-08 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
EUR/GBP
Mixed