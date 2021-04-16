News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-16 08:30:00
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-15 21:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rise May Stall as Supply Swell Swamps Demand
2021-04-16 07:02:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Fresh Highs in Focus Post-Breakout
2021-04-15 22:15:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-16 19:30:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Has the Market Finally Bought What the Fed Was Selling?
2021-04-16 18:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast – Outlook Growing Increasingly Bullish, What to Watch
2021-04-16 20:00:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Has the Market Finally Bought What the Fed Was Selling?
2021-04-16 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Near-term Technical Setups: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2021-04-16 18:38:00
Weekly Fundamental British Pound Forecast: Sterling Seeking Semblance of Stability
2021-04-16 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 02, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 106.76.
2021-04-16 09:23:00
JPY Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-16 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Ontario Premier: Ontario is extending its stay-at-home order to six full weeks $CAD
  • As UK vaccination rates have slowed, coupled with a backdrop of calmed UK Gilt yields, the British Pound’s relative appeal that carried it through the first three months of 2021 has been tarnished. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/7aZHtoa1vg https://t.co/YQYvJ17SMb
  • For most of 2021, the US 10Y yield remained in an ascending channel. In recent sessions, yields have cooled thanks to a dovish Fed. Also of note, markets appear to be signaling that US outperformance is now fully priced in. https://t.co/QD7ctvXB6T
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.40% Germany 30: 0.35% FTSE 100: 0.27% US 500: -0.01% Wall Street: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/TQst43wrMf
  • GBP: Gradual chopping decline since Feb smacks of corrective behavior. Bull-flag coming into view that could soon trigger. Get your $GBP market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/ndjE4K0Nmk https://t.co/8dxgUTYH7V
  • #Bitcoin lower by more than 2.5% as Turkey bans crypto payments, citing risks #BTC $BTCUSD https://t.co/KFj1mJjBpp
  • US #Dollar Near-term Technical Setups: $USDCAD, $AUDUSD, $GBPUSD - https://t.co/39M4d62z9A https://t.co/d8pDosSpoV
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.82% Silver: 0.65% Oil - US Crude: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/KVfIXfvjtM
  • Gold breaks out of the range-bound price action from earlier this week as the 10-Year US Treasury yield slips to a fresh monthly low (1.53%). Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/QlflNxQb8o https://t.co/cMYBlVaH5X
  • Bank of America sets bond sale at $15 billion, new record issuance for a bank - BBG $BAC
Gold Price Forecast – Outlook Growing Increasingly Bullish, What to Watch

Gold Price Forecast – Outlook Growing Increasingly Bullish, What to Watch

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Gold Price Technical Outlook:

  • Gold price working on trading towards top of bull-flag
  • This makes near-term outlook bullish
  • Long-term outlook tentatively bullish, but outlook improving
Advertisement

Gold Price Forecast – Outlook Growing Increasingly Bullish

Gold is coming up off confluent support nicely. The May 2019 trend-line and horizontal support from last year helped forge a double-bottom. The first significant level of resistance via the November low at 1764 is being challenged.

A clear break above resistance will leave room for gold to trade to the top-side trend-line of a long-term bull-flag pattern and 200-day moving average. Currently the two are in confluence and should gold arrive to that point it will likely prove to be another very pivotal point. We’ll worry about that should it become relevant.

For now, the outlook is shaping up nicely for further gains in the near-term. What we will want to pay attention to is how the channel off the late March low develops. On a pullback, seeing support at 1760/55 and the lower channel line hold will be important.

A dip to either threshold could present a solid risk/reward opportunity for would-be longs. A break below both thresholds may not turn the bias outright bearish, but will at the least be a neutralizer.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q2 GOLD Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold Price Weekly Daily Chart (bull-flag)

Gold Chart

Gold Price Daily Chart (trying to head to upper parallel)

Gold hart

Gold Price 4-hr Chart (watch channel and horizontal support)

Gold Chart

Gold Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: April Opening Range Casts Bearish Outlook for DXY
US Dollar Forecast: April Opening Range Casts Bearish Outlook for DXY
2021-04-11 09:00:00
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD at Crucial Juncture
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD at Crucial Juncture
2021-04-11 03:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Inverse
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Inverse "Head and Shoulders" Pattern Hints At Upside Potential
2021-04-10 12:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY at a Big Spot for Directional Themes
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY at a Big Spot for Directional Themes
2021-04-10 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish