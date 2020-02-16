Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Chart Looking Lower in Week Ahead

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaks Down -Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/CHF
2020-02-15 05:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD & EUR/JPY Selloffs Test Multi-Year Support
2020-02-14 16:55:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rate Rebound Undermined by Bearish Trend in RSI
2020-02-15 20:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Strength Shackles FTSE 100 Upside
2020-02-14 08:58:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Rises on Upbeat Consumer Sentiment Data
2020-02-14 15:24:00
EUR/USD, USD/JPY & DXY: USD Charts for Next Week
2020-02-14 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Weekly Forecast: A Growing Case For a Range Break
2020-02-15 17:00:00
Gold Prices on the Brink of Breakout with Key Levels in View
2020-02-14 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Impact of Virus Outbreaks: S&P 500, Gold, Oil and Currency Analysis
2020-02-14 19:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Set For Weekly Gains, Virus Stokes Production Cut Talk
2020-02-14 05:21:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
BTC Price Outlook: Will Bitcoin Boom or Bust After Hitting 10K?
2020-02-13 21:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Mexican Peso reinforces its carry trade value despite Banxico cutting rates by 25 basis points. Get your $USDMXN market update from @HathornSabin here: https://t.co/KF6FXXSVz3 https://t.co/Dgw8VaqZhv
  • What does it mean when one candle fully engulfs the previous in its price action? The bullish engulfing candle is one of the forex market’s most clear-cut price action signals. Figure out how to identify this pattern here: https://t.co/edEHzyoCJT https://t.co/YhtC5mt9A0
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) undermines the recent rebound in GBP/USD as the indicator continues to track the bearish trend carried over from December. Get your $GBPUSD technical analysis from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/TkS1MWNXkz https://t.co/PXGzcCXa0G
  • The US Dollar rolled over from resistance versus the Canadian Dollar; looks like a bit more weakness ahead at the least. Get your $USDCAD technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/BAOmkbplII https://t.co/qjDbjvlRNu
  • Consolidation or bull flag? A bull flag is a continuation pattern that occurs as a brief pause in the trend following a strong price move higher. Learn how to better spot these formations here: https://t.co/ZNRBvNELeJ https://t.co/ZKHUcCjpzN
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/yF133btXFd https://t.co/kH82gV7Vr9
  • RT @LynAldenContact: Fascinating chart on stock buybacks U.S. vs Europe. via this article, with plenty of charts: https://t.co/fMfdRNGzfv…
  • The week ahead will see the release of the Fed’s January meeting minutes which could offer insight on the central bank’s willingness to cut rates and expand the balance sheet – two crucial tailwinds. Get your #stocks market update here: https://t.co/daOh00vUTG https://t.co/xEzpkDKgKH
  • Looking for a new way to trade reversals? One of the most used reversal candle patterns is known as the Harami. Like most candlestick formation patterns, the Harami tells a story about sentiment in the market. Get better with trading reversals here: https://t.co/uh3NwgHBVv https://t.co/vrizWpRT1T
  • Do you know which type of stock is the right investment for you? Stock types help investors decide on specific stocks to trade or assist with valuation methods either fundamentally or technically. Learn more about stock types here: https://t.co/7SyPubqgY4 https://t.co/4ICauyplsx
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Chart Looking Lower in Week Ahead

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Chart Looking Lower in Week Ahead

2020-02-16 04:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

Canadian Dollar Highlights:

  • USD/CAD turned off notable resistance
  • More weakness looks to be ahead in light of rejection

USD/CAD turned off notable resistance

USD/CAD lost momentum heading into the early part of last week. You could see the pair getting tired as it showed its inability on several days to hold near the highs of the session. The rollover last week came from a thicket of resistance, mainly the Nov/Dec swing-high and January 2019 trend-line.

It was also an unsurprising event given the tight trading conditions we are seeing in FX, with volatility hovering around record lows. USD/CAD carved out its smallest range since 1996 last year, and while that is anticipated to change this year, we need to see a major level broken first.

As long as USD/CAD stays below 13382, then so does the potential for a breakout to develop to the upside. It will take a break below 12951 to get things rolling on the downside. Which brings us to more of the same that we saw all of last year – rangebound price action.

This favors seeing USD/CAD sink further before finding its footing. It could potentially find buyers sooner rather than later, but there aren’t any great price levels to work with. However, a trend-line, most visible on the 4-hr time-frame, rising up from early January could act us support around the 13200-line. A hold there could shift the focus back towards testing resistance again over 13300, while a break could accelerate the decline.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out where our analysts see USD heading.
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Daily Chart (turned off big resistance)

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Chart Looking Lower in Week Ahead

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

USD/CAD4-hr Chart (watch trend-line support)

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Chart Looking Lower in Week Ahead

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

Forex & CFD Trader Resources

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Rate Rebound Undermined by Bearish Trend in RSI
GBP/USD Rate Rebound Undermined by Bearish Trend in RSI
2020-02-15 20:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, Nikkei 225 Technical Outlook Ahead
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, Nikkei 225 Technical Outlook Ahead
2020-02-15 11:00:00
Euro Breaks Down -Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/CHF
Euro Breaks Down -Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/CHF
2020-02-15 05:00:00
Gold Prices on the Brink of Breakout with Key Levels in View
Gold Prices on the Brink of Breakout with Key Levels in View
2020-02-14 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.