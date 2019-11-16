Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 & DAX 30 Technical Forecasts for the Week

DailyFX Sr. Currency Strategist @CVecchioFX is a long term macro trader. What is your #tradingstyle? Take the quiz and let us know in the comments! https://t.co/LPBOcS0Vtd https://t.co/KNMmfq6pW3

#Stocks in Hong Kong have struggled to capitalize on hopes for a US-China trade deal amid violent clashes between protesters and police, but the trend still points upward. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/zfPdYZrVZx https://t.co/1STj10IktS

The $USDINR rate could rise as the Nifty 50 sinks after Indian Industrial Production shrank by the most since 2011, fueling RBI rate cut bets amid the ongoing US-China trade war. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/1PzYH3xCdV https://t.co/K2n0hmxKHH

The 10y3mth Treasury yield curve to $ACWI all world equity overlay chart from my weekend trading video: 'S&P 500 Ends Week With a Surge to Record Highs, What Could Sustain the Run?' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2019/11/16/SP-500-Ends-Week-With-a-Surge-to-Record-Highs-What-Could-Sustain-the-Run.html?CHID=9&QPID=917719 https://t.co/ZBCP0QKe5p

he #Euro Stoxx 50 may enjoy newfound stability after reports were released on Friday that suggest the US has officially taken automobile tariffs off the table. Get your market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/77EwRe95gz https://t.co/hh8ejAnmVu

Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, EUR/AUD $EURUSD $EURJPY $EURGBP $EURAUD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2019/11/16/Euro-Technical-Forecast-EURUSD-EURJPY-EURGBP-EURAUD.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/0DYsCbzDPo

The $AUD looks likely to test three-month support below 0.67 against its US counterpart after sellers pushed prices through another layer of chart support. Get your technical analysis from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/JriEUkfruS https://t.co/CYLwRhkoQq

RT @businessinsider: Trump isn’t ready to sign China deal, White House advisers say https://t.co/oenaCCwWiI

The CAD continues to take a hit against the US Dollar after USD/CAD very nearly experienced a major long-term support-break at the end of October. Get your USD/CAD market update from here:https://t.co/oCJB3aPtl0 https://t.co/dZjnqMgdR8