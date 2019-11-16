Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 & DAX 30 Technical Forecasts for the Week

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, EUR/AUD
2019-11-16 04:00:00
EUR/USD Pauses Downtrend Move - Euro vs USD Dollar Price Technical Analysis
2019-11-15 11:29:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Options Pricing in UK General Election Risk - US Market Open
2019-11-15 13:35:00
GBP/USD Advances in Bull Flag; EUR/GBP Drops from Range - Brexit Latest
2019-11-14 20:10:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Options Pricing in UK General Election Risk - US Market Open
2019-11-15 13:35:00
Japanese Yen Chart May Be a Warning Sign for the Nikkei
2019-11-15 06:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Forecast Supports Measured Swings as Support Breaks Fail to Spark Trend
2019-11-15 22:00:00
A Return to the Gold Standard Could be Right Around the Corner
2019-11-15 16:29:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Geopolitics of Oil: Why Crude and Conflict Are So Closely Connected
2019-11-15 19:00:00
Gold Prices Fall On US-China Trade Hopes, US Retail Sales Loom
2019-11-15 06:51:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Struggle Continues, Mired by Conflicting Signals
2019-11-14 13:30:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
2019-11-13 14:55:00
Real Time News
  • DailyFX Sr. Currency Strategist @CVecchioFX is a long term macro trader. What is your #tradingstyle? Take the quiz and let us know in the comments! https://t.co/LPBOcS0Vtd https://t.co/KNMmfq6pW3
  • #Stocks in Hong Kong have struggled to capitalize on hopes for a US-China trade deal amid violent clashes between protesters and police, but the trend still points upward. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/zfPdYZrVZx https://t.co/1STj10IktS
  • The $USDINR rate could rise as the Nifty 50 sinks after Indian Industrial Production shrank by the most since 2011, fueling RBI rate cut bets amid the ongoing US-China trade war. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/1PzYH3xCdV https://t.co/K2n0hmxKHH
  • The 10y3mth Treasury yield curve to $ACWI all world equity overlay chart from my weekend trading video: 'S&P 500 Ends Week With a Surge to Record Highs, What Could Sustain the Run?' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2019/11/16/SP-500-Ends-Week-With-a-Surge-to-Record-Highs-What-Could-Sustain-the-Run.html?CHID=9&QPID=917719 https://t.co/ZBCP0QKe5p
  • he #Euro Stoxx 50 may enjoy newfound stability after reports were released on Friday that suggest the US has officially taken automobile tariffs off the table. Get your market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/77EwRe95gz https://t.co/hh8ejAnmVu
  • Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, EUR/AUD $EURUSD $EURJPY $EURGBP $EURAUD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2019/11/16/Euro-Technical-Forecast-EURUSD-EURJPY-EURGBP-EURAUD.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/0DYsCbzDPo
  • The $AUD looks likely to test three-month support below 0.67 against its US counterpart after sellers pushed prices through another layer of chart support. Get your technical analysis from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/JriEUkfruS https://t.co/CYLwRhkoQq
  • RT @businessinsider: Trump isn’t ready to sign China deal, White House advisers say https://t.co/oenaCCwWiI
  • The CAD continues to take a hit against the US Dollar after USD/CAD very nearly experienced a major long-term support-break at the end of October. Get your USD/CAD market update from here:https://t.co/oCJB3aPtl0 https://t.co/dZjnqMgdR8
  • The Japanese Yen may rise against the US Dollar as $USDJPY closed under a bearish chart pattern. Uncertainties around in a US-China trade deal may offer the fundamental catalyst. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX: https://t.co/HUymZiQ34N https://t.co/fBT8KijI0w
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 & DAX 30 Technical Forecasts for the Week

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 & DAX 30 Technical Forecasts for the Week

2019-11-16 10:00:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 & DAX 30 Forecasts:

Dow Jones Forecast

Outlook: Bullish

The Dow Jones continued its rally last week, closing above 28,000 for the first time in history. After breaking higher earlier this month, technical barriers have been sparse and the fundamental landscape accommodative – allowing for an extended run. Looking ahead, the Dow can now look to enjoy support in areas where it previously faced resistance.

Dow Jones Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (February 2018 – November 2019) (Chart 1)

Daily DJI Price Chart

Day Trading the Dow Jones: Strategies, Tips & Trading Signals

To that end, the DJIA could enjoy potential support around the 27,500 level which marks the highs established in July and September earlier this year. Subsequent support could come into the fold around the psychologically significant 27,000 level before horizontal support at 26,700 is needed – but such a retracement would likely require a serious fundamental shift.

Nasdaq 100 Forecast

Outlook: Bullish

The Nasdaq 100 has surged alongside its blue-chip counterpart, establishing record levels of its own. Perhaps unsurprisingly then, the technical backdrop of the two US indices is somewhat similar. Topside resistance is sparse without previous price action to offer its influence and prior barriers have morphed into potential areas of buoyance. Thus, the ascending band from September 2018 around 8,175 will be an area to watch in the event the tech-heavy index turns lower in the week ahead.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (September 2018 – November 2019) (Chart 2)

Daily NDX Price Chart

DAX 30 Forecast

Outlook: Bullish

Similarly, the DAX 30 has climbed to lofty levels of its own. After surging higher since late August, the German equity index has seemingly stopped to catch its breath, a development I had argued was necessary before further gains can be attempted.

DAX 30 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (February 2018 – November 2019) (Chart 3)

Daily DAX 30 Price Chart

How to Trade the Dax 30: Trading Strategies and Tips

With that in mind, the DAX may now turn its sights higher once more. Enjoying two-fold support around 13,190 which has helped provide a cushion for consolidation, the ascending trendline from December could carry the DAX 30 to highs from January 2018 around 13,500. Thus, 13,500 is the level to watch in the event of a bullish continuation while a break beneath confluent support could see the index seek secondary support around 12,900. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for further updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Read more:CAC 40 & Euro Stoxx 50 Outlooks Enjoy Boost from Auto Tariff Deadline

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, EUR/AUD
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, EUR/AUD
2019-11-16 04:00:00
Gold Forecast Supports Measured Swings as Support Breaks Fail to Spark Trend
Gold Forecast Supports Measured Swings as Support Breaks Fail to Spark Trend
2019-11-15 22:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis Forecast Shows Comfort - Perhaps Volatility - In Range
US Dollar Technical Analysis Forecast Shows Comfort - Perhaps Volatility - In Range
2019-11-10 10:00:00
Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Charts Approach Key Resistance Levels
Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Charts Approach Key Resistance Levels
2019-11-10 04:00:00
