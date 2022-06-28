Gold Technical Price Forecast: XAU/USD Approaching Key Technical Levels, Impending Breakout?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Fades as Momentum Builds for USD/JPY and EUR/JPY. New Highs for Both?
2022-06-29 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-06-28 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Slips Despite Treasury Yield Bump and Crude Oil Jumps on Supply Woes
2022-06-28 05:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: API Data Eyed as Energy Traders Fly at Night Amid EIA Debacle
2022-06-28 03:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Gain Following Sentiment Boost from China
2022-06-28 13:23:00
Dow and Dollar Price Action Far Too Restrictive, Seasonality Faces Key Themes and Event Risk
2022-06-28 03:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Grinds into Quarter-End as the Big Move Awaits
2022-06-28 18:30:00
Gold Technical Price Forecast: XAU/USD Approaching Key Technical Levels, Impending Breakout?
2022-06-28 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-06-28 15:30:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/JPY Edging Higher, GBP/USD Eyes BoE’s Bailey
2022-06-28 11:16:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Fades as Momentum Builds for USD/JPY and EUR/JPY. New Highs for Both?
2022-06-29 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-06-28 15:30:00
More View more
Gold Technical Price Forecast: XAU/USD Approaching Key Technical Levels, Impending Breakout?

Gold Technical Price Forecast: XAU/USD Approaching Key Technical Levels, Impending Breakout?

Warren Venketas, Analyst

GOLD TALKING POINTS

Advertisement

XAU/USD TECHNICAL BACKDROP

Gold was buoyed in early trading after a yesterday’s slump with the U.S. dollar going into the European session weaker. Price action has remained largely unchanged since early May this year with the consolidatory move developing within various technical patterns.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GOLD PRICE WEEKLY CHART

xauusd weekly chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The long-term weekly chart shows this weeks candle approaching a key inflection point around trendline support (black), which has been propping up gold prices since mid-June 2019. A break below could trigger a selloff and will coincide with the break of the 100-day EMA (yellow) as well.

The daily spot gold chart shows prices hovering around the key inflection point at $1800.00 which coincides with the longer term formation. Currently, the breakout from the points to further downside towards subsequent support zones.

GOLD PRICE DAILY CHART

xau/usd daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Zooming into the short-term daily chart, we can see that the symmetrical triangle (black) remains in play while prices continue to track within the bear flag (blue) chart pattern. Traditionally, a symmetrical triangle breakout can occur either up or down but with the arrival of the bear flag, our bias does skew towards the downside. The bear flag represents a continuation pattern supportive of the preceding short-term trend (bearish). I will be looking for a confirmation break below flag support but more importantly, trendline support and the psychological $1800 level. This being said, current market indecision is highlighted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on both the weekly and daily timeframes reading around the 50 mark which favors neither bullish or bearish momentum. This breakout is likely to occur on the back of a fundamental catalyst in the days/weeks to come but since we are approaching the triangle apex point, I do not see this being too far away.

Resistance levels:

Support levels:

  • 1820.00
  • 1800.00

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT: BEARISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently distinctly LONG on gold, with 86% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting in a short-term downside bias.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Under Pressure as Key ECB Forum Looms
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Under Pressure as Key ECB Forum Looms
2022-06-28 17:00:00
Bitcoin Technical Levels: BTC/USD Range Holds, Is a Breakout Near?
Bitcoin Technical Levels: BTC/USD Range Holds, Is a Breakout Near?
2022-06-28 15:00:00
US Consumer Confidence Worsens as Sky-High Inflation Hits Household Budgets
US Consumer Confidence Worsens as Sky-High Inflation Hits Household Budgets
2022-06-28 14:25:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE Gain Following Sentiment Boost from China
DAX, DOW and FTSE Gain Following Sentiment Boost from China
2022-06-28 13:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Silver
Mixed
Gold
Mixed