Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Surge Facing Hurdles

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Looks To Re-Test April Swing Lows, U.S. CPI in Focus
2022-05-09 08:00:00
Live Data Coverage: April US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-05-06 12:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX 40 Crunched in Market Rout as Risk Assets Come Under Pressure
2022-05-09 05:00:00
Crude Oil Rises as Talks Around Russian Oil Embargo Trumps Dollar Rally
2022-05-08 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, Fed, CPI, China
2022-05-09 12:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, Fed, CPI, China
2022-05-08 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, Fed, CPI, China
2022-05-09 12:00:00
DAX 40 Crunched in Market Rout as Risk Assets Come Under Pressure
2022-05-09 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2022-05-07 23:00:00
British Pound Forecast – Sterling Has a Shocking Week
2022-05-06 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Forecast – Setting Up for the Next Leg Higher?
2022-05-09 10:30:00
Live Data Coverage: April US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-05-06 12:15:00
More View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Surge Facing Hurdles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Surge Facing Hurdles

Justin McQueen, Strategist

USD/CAD, EUR/GBP Analysis and Talking Points

  • Topside Resistance for USD/CAD
  • Equity Market Sentiment to Dictate CAD Price Action

As equity markets extend losses, high beta currencies such as the Loonie remains on the backfoot. Additionally, the combination of a firmer USD has pushed USD/CAD towards levels not seen since the backend of 2020. That said, judging by US/CA rate differentials and oil prices, this suggests that the pair is slightly above fair value.

At the same time, the 1.30 handle will be a stumbling block for USD/CAD on its first test. However, unless equity markets stabilise, the path of least resistance is higher USD/CAD, which as shown below has been the biggest factor behind the recent CAD weakness.

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Surge Facing Hurdles

USD/CAD vs US/CA 5Y Differentials and Brent Crude Oil

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Surge Facing Hurdles

Source: Refinitiv

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Surge Facing Hurdles

Source: Refinitiv

Hurdles Ahead for USD/CAD

On the technical side, while the 2021 high at 1.2963 is in focus, the key target for USD/CAD bulls will be the 1.3000 handle. This area I would expect to be a tough area to hold above, particularly on its first attempt and with the 200WMA within close proximity at 1.3040. As such, should we see a slight reprieve in equity markets, this would be a ideal area to fade recent gains.

A Helpful Guide to Support and Resistance Trading

Keep in mind, with the S&P 500 falling some 5% since Thursday, there is a good chance of a turnaround Tuesday, which could be the catalyst for a pullback in USD/CAD and as has been the case recently, market participants have attempted to front run this in the Monday afternoon session.

USD/CAD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Surge Facing Hurdles

Source: Refinitiv

IG Client Sentiment Shifts Signal USD/CAD May Reverse Lower Soon

Data shows 49.81% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 12.92% higher than yesterday and 22.94% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.11% lower than yesterday and 4.11% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.

Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/CAD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Outlook: Equities Drop Ahead of Peloton, Disney and Alibaba Earnings
S&P 500 Outlook: Equities Drop Ahead of Peloton, Disney and Alibaba Earnings
2022-05-09 11:30:00
USD/JPY Forecast – Setting Up for the Next Leg Higher?
USD/JPY Forecast – Setting Up for the Next Leg Higher?
2022-05-09 10:30:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Looks To Re-Test April Swing Lows, U.S. CPI in Focus
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Looks To Re-Test April Swing Lows, U.S. CPI in Focus
2022-05-09 08:00:00
USD Needs a 100 Point Hike | tastytrade clips
USD Needs a 100 Point Hike | tastytrade clips
2022-05-06 18:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed