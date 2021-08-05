BOE Meeting: GBP Pulls Back as Only Saunders Sticks to Hawkish Agenda

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - August 2021: Great for Gold, Bad for ‘Risk’ FX
2021-08-04 19:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-04 18:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: US Crude May Have Further to Fall
2021-08-05 09:30:00
Crude Oil, Energy Stocks Sink on Fed Commentary. WTI at Risk on Technicals
2021-08-05 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-08-05 07:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Renewed Strength Ahead
2021-08-04 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Technicals, Volatility & USD May Align for a Rally
2021-08-05 12:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Stumbles on Fed-Induced US Dollar Strength, NFPs Eyed
2021-08-05 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BOE Meeting: GBP Pulls Back as Only Saunders Sticks to Hawkish Agenda
2021-08-05 11:15:00
Bank of England Preview: How Will the Pound (GBP) React?
2021-08-05 08:05:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - August 2021: Great for Gold, Bad for ‘Risk’ FX
2021-08-04 19:30:00
EUR/USD Nosedives on Record US Services PMI, Clarida Remarks
2021-08-04 14:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • - Reduction in the balance sheet is not a substitute for higher interest rates
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Continuing Jobless Claims (24/JUL) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 3260K Previous: 3269K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-05
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.42% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.36% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.31% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.10% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/tT1sFAfOWg
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Jobless Claims 4-week Average (JUL/31) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 394.5K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-05
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims (31/JUL) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 384K Previous: 400K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-05
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Balance of Trade (JUN) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: $-73.9B Previous: $-71.2B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-05
  • Heads Up:🇨🇿 CNB Interest Rate Decision due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.75% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-05
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Balance of Trade (JUN) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: C$-0.8B Previous: C$-1.39B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-05
  • - The Bank Rate is the BoE's main policy tool for altering monetary conditions - Impact of reducing stock of BoE assets is uncertain
  • BoE's Bailey - After furlough period expires, we do not see an increase in unemployment - Job openings and labour market tightness are becoming more evident
BOE Meeting: GBP Pulls Back as Only Saunders Sticks to Hawkish Agenda

BOE Meeting: GBP Pulls Back as Only Saunders Sticks to Hawkish Agenda

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

  • The Pound is coming off its daily highs as markets are disappointed with 7-1 vote amid expectations of 6-2
  • Saunders believes inflation will overshoot 2% for the next two or three years

The Bank of England has kept monetary policy unchanged as expected but a less hawkish tone than expected has left the Pound lacking a meaningful bounce. Market expectations going in to the meeting were for an unchanged policy with a hawkish tilt on tapering talks as inflation jumped to 2.5% in June with the bank expecting inflation to overshoot 3% for a temporary period. There was also talk of a 6-2 vote split to maintain the current asset purchases target but that turned out to be 7-1 as only Saunders decided to vote against.

The Bank of England said Saunders, who had previously been thought as one of the more hawkish members going into the meeting, wants to stop the current asset purchase programme as soon as practical after this meeting rather than continue until the end of the year as originally planned. He has also mentioned that he expects inflation to remain above 2% for two or three years ahead and therefore the bank should adapt its policy accordingly.

Bank of England Preview: How Will the Pound (GBP) React?

Ramsden, which was also thought to be one of the more hawkish members, finally decided to vote in favor of keeping the current programme as he judged that it was not sufficiently clear that the economy was on a path to meet the inflation target sustainably, given the remaining downside risks from covid.

Despite economic activity rebounding nicely, the delta variant had presented new uncertainties that were bringing down the odds of a policy change. The June retail sales data was slightly disappointing as many Britons were told to self-isolate for ten days after being pinged on the app, which saw consumer traffic reduced.

The shape of the yield curve is closely watched and especially now that sequencing has been thrown into the mix. The Bank of England has confirmed that the threshold to stop reinvesting the proceeds from gilts has been lowered to 0.5% from 1.5% whilst the threshold to start selling gilts has been lowered to 1%.

GBP/USD and EUR/GBP 5-minute chart

BOE Meeting: GBP Pulls Back as Only Saunders Sticks to Hawkish Agenda

The reaction in the market was pretty subdued and more noticeable in EUR/GBP than GBP/USD given that the former has seen price pressure building for a while around 0.85 but unable to break lower.

Advertisement

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Outlook: US Crude May Have Further to Fall
Crude Oil Price Outlook: US Crude May Have Further to Fall
2021-08-05 09:30:00
EUR/GBP Testing Notable Support Level Ahead of BoE ‘Super Thursday’
EUR/GBP Testing Notable Support Level Ahead of BoE ‘Super Thursday’
2021-08-05 09:06:00
Bank of England Preview: How Will the Pound (GBP) React?
Bank of England Preview: How Will the Pound (GBP) React?
2021-08-05 08:05:00
S&P 500 Falls on Weaker ADP Jobs Report, Hang Seng to Open Flat
S&P 500 Falls on Weaker ADP Jobs Report, Hang Seng to Open Flat
2021-08-05 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
EUR/GBP
Mixed