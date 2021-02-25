News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar & VIX Spike, Nasdaq Slammed as Treasury Yields Surge
2021-02-25 19:15:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rate Rally Eyes January High
2021-02-25 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Approaches 2020 High Even as RSI Divergence Takes Shape
2021-02-25 20:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Demand and Supply Drivers Firing on All Cylinders
2021-02-25 04:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Growth to Value Rotation Heats Up
2021-02-25 18:30:00
Dow Jones, Russell 2000 Aiming Higher on Accommodative Fed, Fiscal Stimulus
2021-02-25 07:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Plummets as Treasury Yields Soar. Where to Next for Gold?
2021-02-25 21:00:00
US Dollar & VIX Spike, Nasdaq Slammed as Treasury Yields Surge
2021-02-25 19:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Rejects 50-Day Moving Average
2021-02-24 23:50:00
Nasdaq Whacked by US Rates Rally, GBP Overnight Spike Faded - US Market Open
2021-02-24 15:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Rejects 50-Day Moving Average
2021-02-24 23:50:00
US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Volatility Spikes Ahead of RBNZ
2021-02-23 22:35:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.26% Gold: -1.80% Silver: -1.96% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/4Yo3nBgmsI
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.47%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 71.62%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/uqtXbP3Spu
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Balance of Trade (JAN) due at 21:45 GMT (15min) Previous: N$17M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-25
  • Perspective $Euro from the 4-hour chart $EURUSD has a pretty clear bullish case. pullback to tl/neckline (img 1) but the daily chart. that's a nasty wick at a big spot. not bullish. (img 2) https://t.co/pF60Jmpnw8
  • Copper is gaining more traction as an investment option along with various other alternatives. Get your copper market update from @WVenketas here:https://t.co/S54cQEPfy5 https://t.co/Honfcd8hju
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.00% US 500: -0.01% Germany 30: -0.89% FTSE 100: -1.01% France 40: -1.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/yUhifAlbhA
  • Fed's Williams: Some evidence that low interest rates disproportionately increases asset prices held by wealthy households
  • US Dollar Index (DXY) breaking down in-line with trend. Extending towards worst levels since 2018. Get your $USD market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/DZik4cHRwh https://t.co/iEs7wIm8sS
  • Fed's Williams: Closing unemployment gap between black and white workers will be important part of full economic recovery
  • Fed's Williams: GDP growth this year could be strongest in decades
Gold Price Plummets as Treasury Yields Soar. Where to Next for Gold?

Gold Price Plummets as Treasury Yields Soar. Where to Next for Gold?

Peter Hanks, Strategist

Gold Price Outlook:

Gold Price Plummets as Treasury Yields Soar. Where to Next for Gold?

Gold suffered another considerable decline late this week, adding to the string of defeats in recent months as US Treasury yields continue to rise. The weakness in gold price is not entirely unsurprising as we noted the negative correlation between gold and US Treasury yields in our last gold update. Critically, US Treasury yields, in particular the US 10 year Treasury yield, briefly broke above 1.6% Thursday which marked its highest point since mid-February 2020.

Gold Price Chart Overlaid with US 10 Year Treasury Yield (January 2020 – February 2021)

gold price chart and us treasury yield

Chart created in TradingView

The rapid climb in yields has created an interesting dynamic for investors as they look to manage risk free rates with other investments. As the risk free rate continues to rise, the appeal of some other assets - in this case gold - begins to dwindle.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

That said, the risk-reward tradeoff amid rising yields is also pressuring other areas of the market as US equities recede from record levels and the US10Y yield overtakes the S&P 500 dividend yield. Since there is little to suggestUS Treasury yields will suddenly reverse lower, the outlook for gold remains familiarly bearish in my opinion.

With that in mind, we can take a look at the technical landscape. Recent declines have seen gold approach its low in February around the $1,760 mark. As last week's decline saw gold post a lower low from the November 2020 swing low, it would seem the series of lower lows and lower highs is set to continue. Further still, gold has been suffering consistent losses ever since the death cross formation was established when gold traded near $1,860 in early 2021.

Now that gold is nearly $100 lower and support is tantalizingly close to the current trading price, further losses could materialize in the days ahead – although consolidation around support is also possible. In the event of sustained weakness, subsequent support might be derived from the Fibbonaci level around $1,715.

Gold (XAU/USD) Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (July 2020 - February 2021)

gold price chart

How to Trade Gold: Top Gold Trading Strategies and Tips

Aside from the Fibbonaci level, support becomes rather sparse at these levels.One area of note is the lower bound of the descending channel that gold has been entrenched in since August. A breach beneath the barrier would seriously undermine the technical landscape and could see losses accelerate.In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Should consolidation or a reversal higher occur, initial resistance might reside around $1,800 followed by the 200 day exponential moving average near $1,840. A retreat to resistance might provide opportunity for renewed bearish exposure as risk-reward profiles shift.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar & VIX Spike, Nasdaq Slammed as Treasury Yields Surge
US Dollar & VIX Spike, Nasdaq Slammed as Treasury Yields Surge
2021-02-25 19:15:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Growth to Value Rotation Heats Up
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Growth to Value Rotation Heats Up
2021-02-25 18:30:00
Australian Dollar (AUD), Canadian Dollar (CAD) Hit Key Levels from USD Breakdown
Australian Dollar (AUD), Canadian Dollar (CAD) Hit Key Levels from USD Breakdown
2021-02-25 12:05:00
XAU/USD Outlook: Gold Price Tamed on Fundamentals, Hovering Above Key Support
XAU/USD Outlook: Gold Price Tamed on Fundamentals, Hovering Above Key Support
2021-02-25 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed