Copper Forecast: US Stimulus and Chinese Recovery Key Price Drivers

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, January 2021 - Slowing Growth Evident as Calendar Turns
2021-01-26 19:10:00
Euro Forecast: Trading Through Political Headwinds - Setups in EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates
2021-01-26 16:18:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Forecast: Will USD/CAD, WTI Fall as Long Bets Rise?
2021-01-27 03:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-26 22:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225 Outlook: Will the Rally Carry on?
2021-01-26 01:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-25 18:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-26 22:30:00
US Recession Watch, January 2021 - Slowing Growth Evident as Calendar Turns
2021-01-26 19:10:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, January 2021 - Slowing Growth Evident as Calendar Turns
2021-01-26 19:10:00
NZD Outperforms, EUR/GBP Back to Key Support, AUD Awaits CPI - US Market Open
2021-01-26 14:35:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, January 2021 - Slowing Growth Evident as Calendar Turns
2021-01-26 19:10:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Stable After BoJ Invites More ETF Flexibility
2021-01-26 11:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in GBP/USD are at opposite extremes with 69.73%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/OeorJgLIJx
  • #DXY carving out a Head and Shoulders pattern suggests that the #USDollar is at risk of extended losses in the near term Clearing range support at 89.95 - 90.05 is needed to validate the pattern, with the measured move implying a push to fresh yearly lows is on the cards $USD https://t.co/fGAQwamrWU
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.04% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.14% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.16% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/NjQp5LYv2X
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.12% France 40: -0.12% Germany 30: -0.22% Wall Street: -0.23% FTSE 100: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/dsYBCEfQwy
  • 🇯🇵 Coincident Index Final (NOV) Actual: 89.0 Expected: 89.1 Previous: 89.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-27
  • 🇯🇵 Leading Economic Index Final (NOV) Actual: 96.4 Expected: 96.6 Previous: 94.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-27
  • Key levels in forex tend to draw attention to traders in the market. These are psychological prices which tie into the human psyche and way of thinking. Learn about psychological levels here: https://t.co/8A1QhwMVKo https://t.co/LY7nKcqZD7
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Coincident Index Final (NOV) due at 05:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 89.1 Previous: 89.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-27
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Leading Economic Index Final (NOV) due at 05:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 96.6 Previous: 94.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-27
  • BoJ Governor Kuroda: - ETF purchases goal is to lower risk premium - ETF purchases not intended to raise stock prices - BBG
Copper Forecast: US Stimulus and Chinese Recovery Key Price Drivers

Copper Forecast: US Stimulus and Chinese Recovery Key Price Drivers

Thomas Westwater, Contributor

Copper, Chinese Economy, US Stimulus - Talking Points

  • Copper prices take hit on major US producer sales downgrade
  • China’s 2020 copper imports hit record, but pace slowed in December
  • US Stimulus package may be a key price driver in the coming weeks
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Copper traded slightly lower on Tuesday, discouraged by a revised sales forecast from Freeport-McMoRan. The US-based mining behemoth reported strong Q4 earnings on Tuesday, boosted by elevated copper prices and a recovering global economy. However, the company trimmed its 2021 copper sales volume forecast to 3.8 billion pounds from last October’s 3.85 billion. A stronger Greenback is also dragging on commodity prices, with the DXY index up over 0.30% since the start of January.

Copper versus US Dollar – Daily Chart

Copper vs usd

Chart created with TradingView

The red metal’s outlook remains largely positive amid a weak US Dollar, rebounding global economy and a green energy revolution. China, a major global importer and consumer of copper will remain vital to prices. While Chinese copper imports slowed towards the end of 2020, China imported a record 6.68 million tons, according to the General Administration of Customs.

Chinese Copper Imports

Copper chinese imports vs lme

Data source: BBG

Strong import demand from China is likely to continue as stimulus efforts focus on bolstering the economy through infrastructure related spending. The latest economic outlook from the IMF (see below) projects the Chinese economy to expand 8.1% this year on an annual GDP basis, supporting a robust recovery outlook. The pace of imports may continue to slow depending on the Chinese economy’s appetite for the metal.

IMF projections

The United States may drive price action in the coming weeks and months as lawmakers grapple over President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus aid proposal. Currently, Republican lawmakers are voicing objections over the immense size of the aid package, raising concerns over the chances of getting it passed through an already tightly divided Congress.

The relief package would help shore up the economy, but its passage may serve as a proxy to judge overall support for a more targeted infrastructure package down the road. Democrats want a robust infrastructure bill focused on green energy, which is heavily dependent on copper and other industrial metals. Thus, the US political climate may be key for prices in the coming months.

Copper TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq Poised to Rise with Hang Seng, ASX 200. Apple Earnings in Focus
Nasdaq Poised to Rise with Hang Seng, ASX 200. Apple Earnings in Focus
2021-01-27 01:30:00
Oil Price Forecast: US Crude Oil Price Action Indecisive Ahead of FOMC
Oil Price Forecast: US Crude Oil Price Action Indecisive Ahead of FOMC
2021-01-26 18:48:00
Italian PM Conte Resigns, What Happens Next? - Euro Outlook
Italian PM Conte Resigns, What Happens Next? - Euro Outlook
2021-01-26 12:05:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Stable After BoJ Invites More ETF Flexibility
USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Stable After BoJ Invites More ETF Flexibility
2021-01-26 11:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Copper