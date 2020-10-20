News & Analysis at your fingertips.

IG Client Sentiment Data Sending Bearish Signals for USD/JPY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD | Webinar

IG Client Sentiment Data Sending Bearish Signals for USD/JPY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD | Webinar

2020-10-20 12:10:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Market sentiment analysis:

  • Traders remain concerned about the limited progress on a US fiscal stimulus package, the upcoming US election and the renewed spread of the coronavirus in Europe.
  • That is leading to many of the FX pairs trading in narrow ranges.
  • However, IG client sentiment data are still sending bearish signals for several of the leading FX pairs.
Sentiment data sending bearish signals

Traders remain concerned about the continuing lack of agreement on a US fiscal stimulus package, the upcoming elections in the US and the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic currently flowing through Europe. That is leading to many assets – including FX pairs, commodities and stock indexes – trading within narrow ranges.

However, IG client sentiment data - which track the positioning of retail traders - are still suggesting downward moves on the way for several currency pairs and crosses, including USD/JPY, AUD/USD and GBP/USD.

IG Client Sentiment Data (October 20, 2020)

Retail trader positioning.

Source: DailyFX (You can click on the table for a larger image)

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

