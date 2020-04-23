We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Drops as Eurozone PMI Crash Signals Severe Recession
2020-04-23 08:20:00
Euro Volatility Likely on EU Leaders Summit, Markit PMI Data
2020-04-23 07:00:00
Gold Prices Slip as Risk Appetite Revives, Oil Prices Head Up Again
2020-04-23 06:00:00
S&P 500 and Oil Show Focus Amid Recession, Stimulus, Netflix and Geopolitical Tension
2020-04-23 01:45:00
Dow, S&P 500 Bears Re-Emerge: Is Another Major Sell-Off On the Way?
2020-04-21 19:34:00
US Dollar & VIX Index Climb, Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-20 22:10:00
Gold Price Eyes Well Defined Technical levels -XAU/USD Forecast
2020-04-23 10:11:00
Gold Prices Slip as Risk Appetite Revives, Oil Prices Head Up Again
2020-04-23 06:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Near-Term Outlook Worsens
2020-04-23 08:15:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Outlook Improves For GBP/USD Despite Oil Crash
2020-04-22 08:00:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Keep Pressure on Key USD/JPY Support
2020-04-23 02:05:00
US Dollar May Rise With Yen, Wall Street Follows Crude Oil Drop
2020-04-21 23:00:00
US Dollar (USD) Uptrend Continues - Beware of Upcoming PMI, Jobs Data

2020-04-23 09:30:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

US Dollar (DXY) Price, Chart and Analysis.

  • Initial jobs claims and preliminary PMI data on the slate.
  • US dollar remains the shelter in a storm.
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

US Dollar (DXY) Price – Higher Lows But Important Data Prints Near.

The greenback has moved steadily higher all week, touching levels last seen two weeks ago. Today’s move was given a push by Euro-Zone and UK PMI data releases which recorded record lows, with the services sector in particular hammered by the sharp economic downturn caused by coronavirus.

EUR/USD Drops as Eurozone PMI Crash Signals Severe Recession

The US dollar now faces its moment of truth with both the weekly initial jobless claims data and the preliminary April PMIs release out this afternoon. The services PMI should be closely followed after both the EU and UK readings cratered to record lows of 11.7 (26.4 prior) and 12.3 (36.0 prior) respectively. The initial jobless claims figure is forecast at 4.5 million for the week ending April 18. In the last four weeks, the jobless queue in the US has grown by over 22 million, wiping out all of the last decades job creation.

US Dollar (USD) Uptrend Continues - Beware of Upcoming PMI, Jobs Data

The daily US dollar basket (DXY) chart continues to flash positive technical signals with a series of higher lows and a pair of higher swing-lows showing on the chart. The 20-day moving average is adding weight to support, while a close above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 100.37 would likely open a re-test of the April 6 high at 101.04. Above here, the DXY would likely eye 101.74 in the short- to medium-term. Support seen at 99.62 before cluster of prior lows and the 50% Fibonacci retracement (99.25) and the double low at 98.80.

US Dollar (DXY) Daily Price Chart (December 2019 - April 23, 2020)

US Dollar Price Chart
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Planning Breeds Confidence
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

