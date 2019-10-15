Gold Price Outlook: Setting Up for a Breakout as Trading Range Narrows?

What are the truths and myths of #forex trading? Find out from @DailyFX analysts here: https://t.co/uF75VPzstr https://t.co/H9ddop7iUW

Multiple EU sources says customs and level playing field still sticking point on Brexit talks with suggestions that the UK have pulled back on dual customs plan for Northern Ireland - Sky News Europe Correspondent $GBP

IMF is seen asking Germany to do more in order to boost economy, adds that German deficit leeway amounts to around EUR 5bln in 2020, according to an official

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.95%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 82.79%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dM5xdIXJN7

Got an eye on 107.75-108 for $USDJPY -- if a positive reaction occurs, then we may be in a wave 4 https://t.co/qRVpu0VuCX

LIVE NOW: Join Analyst and Editor @MartinSEssex as he discusses the most important events and themes that have driven market sentiment and will drive it in the days ahead. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr

Canadian vs US Dollar: USD/CAD Sideways Move Could End Below This Price More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-cad/2019/10/15/Canadian-vs-US-Dollar-USDCAD-Sideways-Move-Could-End-Below-This-Price-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/YuH0zMLEWJ

Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.25% Silver: 0.20% Oil - US Crude: -1.74% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/bUdJNDu31l

Fed's Bullard says hopes the Fed will launch a repo facility in six months or so $USD