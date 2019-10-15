We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Action Setup: Critical Resistance Prevents Sharp Reversal
2019-10-15 08:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Eyes September High as ECB Pushes for Fiscal Support
2019-10-15 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Charts - GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY & More
2019-10-15 11:30:00
GBP/USD Price Boosted by Brexit Talk, Mixed UK Jobs and Wages Data
2019-10-15 08:54:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Charts - GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY & More
2019-10-15 11:30:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-14 15:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Setting Up for a Breakout as Trading Range Narrows?
2019-10-15 11:00:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-14 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Geopolitics of Oil: Why Crude and Conflict Are So Closely Connected
2019-10-15 09:30:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-14 15:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • What are the truths and myths of #forex trading? Find out from @DailyFX analysts here: https://t.co/uF75VPzstr https://t.co/H9ddop7iUW
  • Multiple EU sources says customs and level playing field still sticking point on Brexit talks with suggestions that the UK have pulled back on dual customs plan for Northern Ireland - Sky News Europe Correspondent $GBP
  • IMF is seen asking Germany to do more in order to boost economy, adds that German deficit leeway amounts to around EUR 5bln in 2020, according to an official
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.95%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 82.79%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dM5xdIXJN7
  • Got an eye on 107.75-108 for $USDJPY -- if a positive reaction occurs, then we may be in a wave 4 https://t.co/qRVpu0VuCX
  • LIVE NOW: Join Analyst and Editor @MartinSEssex as he discusses the most important events and themes that have driven market sentiment and will drive it in the days ahead. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Canadian vs US Dollar: USD/CAD Sideways Move Could End Below This Price More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-cad/2019/10/15/Canadian-vs-US-Dollar-USDCAD-Sideways-Move-Could-End-Below-This-Price-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/YuH0zMLEWJ
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.25% Silver: 0.20% Oil - US Crude: -1.74% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/bUdJNDu31l
  • Fed's Bullard says hopes the Fed will launch a repo facility in six months or so $USD
  • Source reports state that China reportedly want the US to remove tariffs to hit $50bln imports
Gold Price Outlook: Setting Up for a Breakout as Trading Range Narrows?

Gold Price Outlook: Setting Up for a Breakout as Trading Range Narrows?

2019-10-15 11:00:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Gold (XAU) Price, Charts and Analysis

  • Fundamentals remain cloudy and of little help.
  • Short-term triangle formation normally suggests a break-out.

Q4 2019 Gold Forecast and Top Trading Opportunities

Gold is coiling and readying itself for a breakout with the upside favored at the moment. The short-term triangle formation currently being made normally precedes a break higher when the apex of the support and resistance trendlines nears. This trendline convergence should be closely monitored.

Fundamental drivers for gold remain mixed with the US dollar currently treading water after breaking below is recent uptrend, while risk sentiment swings from positive to negative depending on the market’s take on the ongoing US-China trade war at any point in time. Turkey’s incursion into Syria, and the imposition of penalties by the US on Turkey, have the potential to turn the dial towards risk-off - boosting gold – so the fundamental outlook may favor the support trendline being held.

Using the Average True Range indicator, the market trading range ($18.75) is currently at its narrowest level (just) since August 5 when the market jumped higher off a $1,438/oz. low print. The CCI indicator shows that the market is neither overbought or oversold. As the formation continues, the ATR should fall further with a break-out becoming increasingly likely.

Initial resistance will come off the 20-day and 50-day moving averages - $1,500/oz. and $1,508/oz respectively before the downtrend at $1,512/oz. Above here there a cluster of old highs may slow any move back to the double top around $1,536/oz. made in late September. Support from trendline at $1,479/oz followed by $1,474/oz. ahead of 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at $1,463.5/oz.

Gold Price Daily Chart (February – October 15, 2019)

Gold Price Outlook: Setting Up for a Breakout as Trading Range Narrows?

IG Client Sentiment data show that 69.0% of retail traders are net-long of gold, a bearish contrarian indicator. However, daily and weekly sentiment shifts give us a mixed outlook for gold.

How to Trade Gold: Top Gold Trading Strategies and Tips

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Price Boosted by Brexit Talk, Mixed UK Jobs and Wages Data
GBP/USD Price Boosted by Brexit Talk, Mixed UK Jobs and Wages Data
2019-10-15 08:54:00
EUR/USD Price Action Setup: Critical Resistance Prevents Sharp Reversal
EUR/USD Price Action Setup: Critical Resistance Prevents Sharp Reversal
2019-10-15 08:00:00
US Dollar Outlook After USD/SGD Fell, MAS Eased Ahead of China GDP
US Dollar Outlook After USD/SGD Fell, MAS Eased Ahead of China GDP
2019-10-15 04:00:00
US Dollar, Yen May Rise if IMF, World Bank Outlooks Spook Markets
US Dollar, Yen May Rise if IMF, World Bank Outlooks Spook Markets
2019-10-15 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.