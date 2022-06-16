USD/JPY Forecast: RSI Sell Signal Emerges Ahead of BoJ Rate Decision

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-16 14:05:00
Euro Dithers Despite Weaker US Dollar Post Fed Hike. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-06-16 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Eyes June Low amid Rise in US Inventory & Production
2022-06-16 00:30:00
Crude Oil Price Slips but Structurally Supported Ahead of the Fed. Where to for WTI?
2022-06-15 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-06-15 16:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: The Fed Face-off
2022-06-15 15:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Consolidation Takes Shape - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-06-16 18:35:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD May Surrender FOMC Gains on Return of Bond Bears
2022-06-16 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-16 14:05:00
Bank of England Raises Rates by 25 Basis Points to 1.25%, British Pound Slides
2022-06-16 11:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Forecast: RSI Sell Signal Emerges Ahead of BoJ Rate Decision
2022-06-16 21:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-16 14:05:00
More View more
USD/JPY Forecast: RSI Sell Signal Emerges Ahead of BoJ Rate Decision

USD/JPY Forecast: RSI Sell Signal Emerges Ahead of BoJ Rate Decision

David Song, Strategist

Japanese Yen Talking Points

USD/JPY appears to have reversed course ahead of the October 1998 high (136.89) as it extends the decline following the Federal Reserve interest rate decision, and recent developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) warn of a larger pullback in the exchange rate as the oscillator falls back from overbought territory to indicate a textbook sell signal.

Advertisement

USD/JPY Forecast: RSI Sell Signal Emerges Ahead of BoJ Rate Decision

USD/JPY seems to be tracking the weakness in US Treasury yields as it trades to a fresh weekly low (131.49), and the exchange rate may continue to carve a series of lower highs and lows over the coming days as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell tames speculation for a 100bp rate hike.

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for Japan

Looking it remains to be seen if the Bank of Japan (BoJ) interest rate decision will influence the exchange rate as the central bank is widely expected to retain the Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE) program with Yield-Curve Control (YCC), and more of the same from Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and Co. may shore up USD/JPY amid the diverging paths for monetary policy.

As a result, the Japanese Yen may continue to weaken against its US counterpart in 2022 with the BoJ in no rush to switch gears, and the decline from the yearly high (135.59) may turn out of be a correction in the broader trend as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) plans to implement higher interest rates over the coming months.

In turn, USD/JPY may continue to trade to multi-decade highs as Chairman Powell and Co. show a greater willingness to implement a restrictive policy, but the tilt in retail sentiment looks poised to persist as traders have been net-short the pair for the majority of 2022.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for USD/JPY rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows only 24.06% of traders are currently net-long USD/JPY, with the ratio of traders short to long standing at 3.16 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 28.53% lower than yesterday and 18.84% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.97% lower than yesterday and 6.55% lower from last week. The decline in net-long position comes as USD/JPY trades to a fresh weekly low (131.49), while the drop in net-short interest has done little to alleviate the crowding behavior as 24.37% of traders were net-long the pair at the start of the week.

With that said, the diverging paths between the FOMC and BoJ is likely to keep USD/JPY afloat throughout 2022, but the failed attempt to test the October 1998 high (136.89) appears to be triggering a near-term correction in the exchange rate as the decline from the yearly high (135.59) pulls the RSI out of overbought territory.

USD/JPY Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/JPY rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, USD/JPY cleared the 2002 high (135.16) after finding support ahead of the 50-Day SMA (129.44) in May, but the exchange rate appears to have reversed course ahead of the October 1998 high (136.89) as the decline from the yearly high (135.59) pulls theRelative Strength Index (RSI) out of overbought territory.
  • The move below 70 in the RSI is likely to be accompanied by a larger pullback in USD/JPY like the behavior seen earlier this year, with a break/close below the 130.20 (100% expansion) to 130.60 (23.6% expansion) area opening up the 129.40 (261.8% expansion) region, which largely lines up with the 50-Day SMA (129.44).
  • It remains to be seen if USD/JPY will respond to the moving average as it continues to reflects a positive slope, with a break/close the 129.40 (261.8% expansion) region bringing the monthly low (128.60) on the radar.
  • Nevertheless, the decline from the yearly high (135.59) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend if it continues to hold above the 50-Day SMA (129.44), with a move above the Fibonacci overlap around 132.20 (78.6% retracement) to 133.20 (38.2% expansion) bringing the 135.30 (50% expansion) area back on the radar.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Eyes June Low amid Rise in US Inventory & Production
Crude Oil Price Eyes June Low amid Rise in US Inventory & Production
2022-06-16 00:30:00
AUD/USD Reverses Ahead of Yearly Low with Australia Employment on Tap
AUD/USD Reverses Ahead of Yearly Low with Australia Employment on Tap
2022-06-15 20:00:00
Gold Price Approaches May Low After Reversing Ahead of 50-Day SMA
Gold Price Approaches May Low After Reversing Ahead of 50-Day SMA
2022-06-15 00:30:00
USD/CAD Rally Eyes Yearly High Ahead of Fed Rate Hike
USD/CAD Rally Eyes Yearly High Ahead of Fed Rate Hike
2022-06-14 21:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish