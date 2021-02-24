AUD/USD Rate Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Territory

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook - Stuck in Sideways Pattern for Now, Pushing Against Resistance
2021-02-24 09:41:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Remain Poised for Gains; EUR/GBP Eyes March 2020 Low
2021-02-23 17:24:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Copper, Crude Oil Prices Surge. Eyes on Fed Chair Jerome Powell for Next Moves
2021-02-23 06:00:00
Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-22 16:51:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & S&P 500 Technical Analysis: DJIA Holding Up Well
2021-02-24 13:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Retail Trader Signals Hint of a Turn Lower
2021-02-24 04:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Price Forecast: Treasury Rates, Negative Yielding Debt Pressure Prices
2021-02-24 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rising Yields Complicate Rebound Effort - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-02-23 20:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Whacked by US Rates Rally, GBP Overnight Spike Faded - US Market Open
2021-02-24 15:05:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Strength to Persist, Correction Possible First
2021-02-24 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Volatility Spikes Ahead of RBNZ
2021-02-23 22:35:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-02-23 19:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Exxon $XOM is attempting a topside breakout this morning as traders begin to expect higher crude prices It was also unfazed by recent weakness 👀 https://t.co/EA3ZtsnxV2
  • BoE Dep. Gov. Broadbent: - We take our inflation remit very seriously - Inflation expectations are "remarkably stable," don't point to above-target inflation - We will continue to monitor these expectations very carefully #BoE $GBP
  • 🇺🇸 New Home Sales MoM (JAN) Actual: 4.3% Expected: 2.1% Previous: 5.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-24
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.02%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 72.70%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/OIv7jg5iPh
  • support hold in $USD around that 90 level, getting a little wiggle in before the start of day 2 of Humphrey Hawkins https://t.co/P62gFiUtyJ https://t.co/UBlT2TZc3x
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.62% Silver: -0.76% Gold: -1.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/RJVPHcg44n
  • BoE Gov. Bailey: - Evidence so far is that current lockdowns have put activity midway between first and second lockdown - First quarter 2021 will be "considerably" more negative than initially expected #BoE $GBP
  • BoE's Haskel: - We remain open to the possibility that the economy might need further support - Risks to activity remain very much to the downside - Concerned about dampening effects from remaining uncertainty in UK/EU trade #BoE $GBP $EUR
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Chair Powell Testimony due at 15:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-24
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 New Home Sales MoM (JAN) due at 15:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.1% Previous: 1.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-24
AUD/USD Rate Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Territory

AUD/USD Rate Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Territory

David Song, Strategist

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD trades to a fresh yearly high (0.7946) as the US Dollar continues to weaken against the commodity bloc currencies, and recent developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicate a further appreciation in the exchange rate as the oscillator pushes into overbought territory.

Advertisement

AUD/USD Rate Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Territory

AUD/USD appears to be on track to test the February 2018 high (0.8067) as it extends the series of higher highs and lows carried over from the previous week, with the break above last month’s high (0.7820) negating the scope for a double-top formation as key market themes remain in place.

At the same time, developments in the RSI suggestthat the recent pullback in AUD/USD was an exhaustion in the broader trend rather than a change in market behavior as the oscillator breaks out of the bearish formations from earlier this year, and the extreme reading in the indicator is likely to be accompanied by a further appreciation in the exchange rate like the behavior seen in 2020.

As a result, the Australian Dollar may continue to outperform its US counterpart even though the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) plans to “purchase an additional $100 billion of bonds issued by the Australian Government and states and territories when the current bond purchase program is completed in mid April” as the Federal Reserve’s balance sheetclimbs to a fresh record high of $7.442 trillion in February.

In turn, the AUD/USD rally may gather pace ahead of the next Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision on March 2 as long as the RSI holds above 70, and key market themes may continue to influence the exchange rate as the crowding behavior from 2020 resurfaces.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for AUD/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 40.70% of traders are currently net-long AUD/USD as the ratio of traders short to long stands at 1.46 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 18.10% higher than yesterday and 1.38% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.84% lower than yesterday and 1.42% higher from last week. The rise in net-long position comes as AUD/USD breaks above the January high (0.7820), while the decline in net-short interest has helped to alleviate the tilt in retail sentiment as only 39.44% of traders were net-long the pair during the previous week.

With that said, the recent pullback in AUD/USD appears to have been an exhaustion in the broader trend rather than a change in market behavior as it trades to a fresh yearly high (0.7946), and developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicate a further appreciation in the exchange rate as the oscillator pushes into overbought territory.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Song
Learn More About the IG Client Sentiment Report
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the AUD/USD correction from the September high (0.7414) proved to be an exhaustion in the bullish trend rather than a change in behavior as the exchange rate traded to fresh yearly highs throughout December.
  • At the same time, developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI)showed the bullish momentum gathering pace as the indicator pushed into overbought territory for the first time since September, with the break above 70 accompanied by a further appreciation in AUD/USD like the behavior seen in the first half of 2020.
  • However, a textbook RSI sell signal emerged following the failed attempt to test the March 2018 high (0.7916), with AUD/USD trading to fresh 2021 lows in February as it failed to preserve the January range.
  • Nevertheless, the pullback from the January high (0.7820) appears to be an exhaustion in the broader trend rather than a shift in market behavior amid the string of failed attempts to break/close below the 0.7560 (50% expansion) to 0.7580 (61.8% expansion) region, with the RSI highlighting a similar dynamic as the indicator breaks out of the bearish formations from earlier this year and pushes into overbought territory.
  • The extreme reading in the RSI is likely to be accompanied by a further appreciation in AUD/USD like the behavior seen in 2020, but need a break/close above the Fibonacci overlap around 0.7930 (50% retracement) to 0.7950 (50% expansion) to bring the 0.7980 (50% expansion) to 0.8000 (78.6% expansion) zone on the radar.
  • The February 2018 high (0.8067) comes up next, which largely coincides with the 0.8080 (61.8% expansion) region, with the next area of interest coming in around 0.8180 (61.8% expansion).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Rate Remains Vulnerable Following Break Below January Low
USD/CAD Rate Remains Vulnerable Following Break Below January Low
2021-02-23 15:00:00
NZD/USD Rate Rally Emerges Ahead of RBNZ Interest Rate Decision
NZD/USD Rate Rally Emerges Ahead of RBNZ Interest Rate Decision
2021-02-22 20:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Technical Outlook Mired by RSI Sell Signal
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Technical Outlook Mired by RSI Sell Signal
2021-02-22 15:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Death Cross Emerges as November Low Gives Out
Gold Price Forecast: Death Cross Emerges as November Low Gives Out
2021-02-19 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed