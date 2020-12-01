News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Hitting Resistance, EUR/GBP Upside Faded
2020-12-01 09:15:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-11-30 16:36:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Attempt to Defy Gravity as S&P 500 Futures Turn Positive
2020-12-01 01:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Retreat ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, US Blacklists CNOOC
2020-11-30 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Dollar Enter December with Technical Breaks and Temptation
2020-12-01 05:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-11-28 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rebounds Ahead of July Low to Pull RSI Out of Oversold Zone
2020-12-01 15:00:00
Gold Prices May See a Technical Rebound Amid an Overall Bearish Trend
2020-12-01 06:06:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying on Hopes of Brexit Trade Deal
2020-12-01 10:30:00
British Pound Forecast: Breakout Potential Remains for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
2020-11-30 20:27:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Remains Robust with Bleak Dollar Outlook
2020-12-01 13:00:00
USD/JPY at Key Resistance, RBA Rate Decision May Set Market Mood
2020-12-01 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Reports that a bipartisan group of senators is ready to pitch a new program that will be $908 bln with $180 federal unemployment and $300 bln to the PPP (for $300 week in jobless benefits for up to four months). Still far from what the House Dems have sought north of $2 tln
  • The faster-than-expected slip from the ISM manufacturing activity report is not itself a signal for serious concern, but if the service sector update later this week does similar, the implications for the US will be more troubling into the third Covid wave https://t.co/4dzdiyxo2c
  • FTSE 100 - 50% Fib holds and 50-/200-sdma golden cross-forming...#ftse #ftse100 #stocks @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/ic1nU7RlHZ
  • 🇺🇸 Construction Spending MoM (OCT) Actual: 1.3% Expected: 0.8% Previous: -0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-01
  • 🇺🇸 Construction Spending MoM (OCT) Actual: 1.3% Expected: 0.8% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-01
  • 🇺🇸 ISM Manufacturing Prices (NOV) Actual: 65.4 Expected: 65 Previous: 65.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-01
  • 🇺🇸 ISM Manufacturing PMI (NOV) Actual: 57.5 Expected: 58 Previous: 59.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-01
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 93.92%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 75.21%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/DqPD7PEJRO
  • Let's see if Mr. Powell's tone changes as he is questioned on financial aid and the economic outlook with a new administration coming in and after the Treasury clawed back emergency program funds last week
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 4.55% Gold: 1.92% Oil - US Crude: -0.81% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/IGcLD0jmD0
Gold Price Rebounds Ahead of July Low to Pull RSI Out of Oversold Zone

Gold Price Rebounds Ahead of July Low to Pull RSI Out of Oversold Zone

2020-12-01 15:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Talking Points

The price of gold bounces back from the November low ($1765) to snap the series of lower highs and lows carried over from late last week, and the precious metal may stage a larger rebound over the coming days as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) bounces back from oversold territory to reflect a textbook buy signal.

Advertisement

Gold Price Rebounds Ahead of July Low to Pull RSI Out of Oversold Zone

The price of goldappears to have reversed course ahead of the July low ($1758) even as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) see “global GDP at pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2021,” and the precious metal may continue to move to the beat of its own drum as the correction from the record high ($2075) appears to be a shift in market behavior rather than an exhaustion in the bullish trend.

Image of OECD Economic Outlook Projections

The fresh projections from the OECD show global GDP rising “by around 4¼ per cent in 2021 and a further 3¾ per cent in 2022,” but the group goes onto say that “the recovery will be uneven across countries, potentially leading to lasting changes in the world economy” amid the ongoing restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In turn, major central banks may come under pressure to provide additional monetary support amid the threat of a protracted recovery, and the Federal Reserve may continue to endorse a dovish forward guidance at its next interest rate decision on December 16 as Chairman Jerome Powell tells US lawmakers that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) remains “committed to using our full range of tools to support the economy and to help assure that the recovery from this difficult period will be as robust as possible.”

It remains to be seen if the FOMC will deploy more non-standard measures in 2021 as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchinwinds down the emergency lending facilities, but it seems as though the central bank will rely on its current tools to support the US economy as the committee vows to “increase its holdings of Treasury securities and agency mortgage-backed securities at least at the current pace.”

Image of Federal Reserve balance sheet

Looking ahead, key market trends may carry into the year ahead even though the Fed’s balance sheet pulls back from the record high ($7.243 trillion) to $7.217 trillion in the week of November 25 as Chairman Powell and Co. “assess how our ongoing asset purchases can best support our maximum employment and price-stability objectives as well as market functioning and financial stability.”

At the same time, the tilt in retail sentiment looks poised to persist as the net-long US Dollar bias from earlier this year resurfaces, with the IG Client Sentiment report showing traders net-long USD/CHF, USD/CAD and USD/CHF, while the crowd is net-short GBP/USD, AUD/USD, EUR/USD and NZD/USD.

However, fresh market trends appear to be taking shape ahead of 2021 as the price of gold no longer traders to fresh yearly highs during every single month in 2020, and the correction from the record high ($2075) now appears to be a shift in market behavior rather than an exhaustion in the bullish price action as the precious metal trades at its lowest level since July.

With that said, the price of gold may continue to move to the beat of its own drum even though the US Dollar continues to show an inverse relationship with investor confidence, and bullion may stage a larger rebound over the coming days as it appears to be reversing course ahead of the July low ($1758), while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) bounces back from oversold territory to reflect a textbook buy signal.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Song
Learn More About the IG Client Sentiment Report
Get My Guide

Gold Price Daily Chart

Image of gold price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The price of gold pushed to fresh yearly highs throughout the first half 2020, with the bullish price action also taking shape in August as the precious metal tagged a new record high ($2075).
  • However, the bullish behavior failed to materialize in September as the price of gold traded below the 50-Day SMA ($1891) for the first time since June, with developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) negating the wedge/triangle formation established in August as the oscillator slipped to its lowest level since March.
  • The correction from the record high ($2075) now indicates a potential shift in market behavior rather than an exhaustion in the bullish trend as the price of gold trades at its lowest level since July, with the RSI highlighting a similar dynamic as it dips into oversold territory for the first time since 2018.
  • However, price of gold appears to have reversed course ahead of the July low ($1758) as it snaps the series of lower highs and lows from late last week, with the RSI reflecting a textbook buy signal as it recovers from oversold territory and crosses back above 30.
  • Failure to break/close below the $1754 (261.8% expansion) to $1762 (78.6% expansion) region has pushed the price of gold back towards the $1816 (61.8% expansion) to $1822 (50% expansion) region, with a larger rebound bringing the Fibonacci overlap around $1847 (100% expansion) to $1857 (61.8% expansion) back on the radar.
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Rate Trades to Fresh 2020 High as RSI Sits in Overbought Zone
NZD/USD Rate Trades to Fresh 2020 High as RSI Sits in Overbought Zone
2020-11-30 20:00:00
USD/CAD Rate Approaches 2020 Low Ahead of Canada GDP Report
USD/CAD Rate Approaches 2020 Low Ahead of Canada GDP Report
2020-11-30 15:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: November Selloff Warns of Shift in Market Behavior
Gold Price Forecast: November Selloff Warns of Shift in Market Behavior
2020-11-25 20:00:00
AUD/USD Rate Approaches Yearly High Ahead of RBA’s Last 2020 Meeting
AUD/USD Rate Approaches Yearly High Ahead of RBA’s Last 2020 Meeting
2020-11-25 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish