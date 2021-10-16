Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Surges Back to Multi-Month Highs on Renewed ETF Chatter

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-15 17:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-10-15 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Deals with Tight Fed Outlook, Bitcoin Eyes Record, Energy Crisis Worries Continue
2021-10-16 02:15:00
China GDP, Bitcoin (BTC) & S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-15 13:42:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China GDP, Bitcoin (BTC) & S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-15 13:42:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-10-14 11:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Coils at Support - XAU/USD Breakout Imminent
2021-10-15 20:00:00
Gold Q4 Technical Forecast: Long-term Price Pattern Remains in Focus
2021-10-15 08:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rate Rally Susceptible to Slowdown in UK CPI
2021-10-15 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-10-15 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecasts for the Week Ahead - USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
2021-10-16 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Jumps to Key Inflection Point
2021-10-15 17:44:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Volatility, volatility, volatility. It's talked about so often but how can a trader really incorporate this into their approach? Find out here: https://t.co/SVmeGHIP2P https://t.co/rRe35rW8Mh
  • Markets move in cycles, and stocks do too, with certain sectors carrying more attraction in various backdrops. Learn more here:https://t.co/HMyeIy09Wm https://t.co/K16BSqaRxw
  • Bitcoin broke above $60k earlier in the session to a fresh multi-month high on the renewed expectation that the SEC will approve a futures-based Bitcoin ETF very soon. Get your weekly #Bitcoin forecast from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/cq9KH6fdQB https://t.co/isXVY87GZq
  • Further your stock trading knowledge and gain informed market analyses from our expert analysts @HathornSabin and @JMcQueenFX on Indexes with our free Q4 guide, available today.https://t.co/YQG1aaIT8C #Dailyfxguides https://t.co/aJViAT9lw8
  • Get your basics right. Find out what is stock market volatility and how you can trade It here:https://t.co/pK95WaqA3j https://t.co/sLMza2wKYd
  • The Japanese Yen continues to be pummeled against most major currencies. Get your weekly Japanese Yen forecast from @HathornSabin here: https://t.co/WY5rcoqNP2 https://t.co/JT8yOUgceA
  • The US Dollar paused its advance against ASEAN currencies. USD/SGD eyes a key trendline, USD/THB risks stalling, USD/PHP enters consolidation as USD/IDR continues ranging. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Hd4mu0MKkp https://t.co/1kOgueJOXz
  • The economic calendar has its top listings (China GDP among them), but traders would do well to keep tabs on themes like the Fed outlook, an imminent Bitcoin record and lurking China contagion. What I'm watching for next week: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/10/16/Dollar-Deals-with-Tight-Fed-Outlook-Bitcoin-Eyes-Record-Energy-Crisis-Worries-Continue.html https://t.co/LrlZXmF8jK
  • Crude oil and coal prices hit fresh levels overnight as supply issues threaten to worsen an already fragile energy situation. Asia is particularly susceptible after regional flooding shuttered coal mine operations. Get your market update here:https://t.co/tgIsootO7y https://t.co/2RlYVgawgf
  • The Japanese Yen has moved lower across the board and is making multi-year lows against the USD. Will it snap the range, and do the same against EUR? Get your market here:https://t.co/tQYc6cPuM0 https://t.co/YDEELagtTb
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Surges Back to Multi-Month Highs on Renewed ETF Chatter

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Surges Back to Multi-Month Highs on Renewed ETF Chatter

Nick Cawley, Strategist
Bitcoin Chart

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • Bitcoin futures ETF – when not if?
  • Bitcoin all-time high likely to be tested soon.

Talk of a futures-based Bitcoin ETF has been swirling around the market for months but recent commentary suggests that the SEC may soon approve at least one if not two applications as early as next week. Recent reports suggest that two ETF proposals by ProShares and Invesco may be given the green light next Tuesday to launch their products, although the SEC can still pull the plug by Monday evening. If one or both of these ETFs launch next week, the other applications in the SEC’s in-tray will need to be looked at as a matter of urgency to try and dampen down first-mover advantage. While many believe that the recent move higher in Bitcoin has been in anticipation of an ETF announcement, the underlying cash market will continue to be underpinned, and driven higher, by demand for futures. The recent all-time high at just under $65k is likely to come under increasing pressure in the near term as demand outstrips limited supply.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Breaks $60k on Growing Futures-Based ETF Expectations

The crypto market as a whole continues to expand and is nearing its best-ever level as a series of higher highs continues to dominate the chart over the last month. As with Bitcoin, the all-time high market cap is likely to fall soon, especially if the ETF story plays out.

Cryptocurrency Total Market Capitalization – October 15, 2021

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Surges Back to Multi-Month Highs on Renewed ETF Chatter

We have been bullish on Bitcoin over the past few weeks, not just on the overwhelmingly positive sentiment in the space, but also due to a bullish technical chart set-up. The daily chart shows a classic break out of a bullish pennant at the start of October, while the recent uptrend has provided tradeable support and resistance levels over the last 10 days. Added to this a bullish simple moving average set-up, with the 20-day sma turning sharply higher, while the CCI indicator has not touched extreme overbought levels. As it stands, there is little in the way of technical resistance before we hit April’s all-time high and this may even happen ahead of Tuesday’s ETF announcement if the market continues at its current pace.

Bitcoin Daily Price Chart – October 15, 2021

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Surges Back to Multi-Month Highs on Renewed ETF Chatter

Ethereum is another crypto with a positive chart set-up, confirmed by a break and open above a prior horizontal resistance level. While Bitcoin leads the current march higher, Ethereum is likely to come back into the spotlight soon and test its prior high.

Ethereum (ETH) Primed to Break Higher as Resistance Comes Under Renewed Pressure

Ethereum Daily Price Chart – October 15, 2021

Ethereum Chart

What is your view on Bitcoin (BTC) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Back on the Offensive as Covid Restrictions Ease
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Back on the Offensive as Covid Restrictions Ease
2021-10-16 00:00:00
GBP/USD Rate Rally Susceptible to Slowdown in UK CPI
GBP/USD Rate Rally Susceptible to Slowdown in UK CPI
2021-10-15 16:00:00
British Pound Q4 Forecast: Preparing the Ground for Interest Rate Hikes
British Pound Q4 Forecast: Preparing the Ground for Interest Rate Hikes
2021-10-14 08:00:00
Equities Q4 Fundamental Forecast: Short-Term Uncertainties But Longer-Term Fortunes
Equities Q4 Fundamental Forecast: Short-Term Uncertainties But Longer-Term Fortunes
2021-10-13 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin