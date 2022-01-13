News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Greenlighted on ECB Rate Hike Bets, Rising EU Bond Yields
2022-01-13 04:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-01-12 19:48:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Surges as US Dollar Wilts Under CPI Burden. Where to Next for WTI?
2022-01-13 06:00:00
Oil Price Eyes 2021 High as RSI Pushes Toward Overbought Territory
2022-01-12 20:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2022-01-12 17:30:00
Dow Jones Advances After Powell Testimony, Hang Seng May Follow Higher
2022-01-12 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Leaps as the US Dollar Crumbles After US CPI. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-01-13 02:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Range Breakout Play- Bulls to Challenge 1830
2022-01-12 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Breaks Down as Rate Expectations and Risk Appetite Drift Higher
2022-01-13 03:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-01-12 19:48:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Outlook Mired by Failure to Defend January Opening Range
2022-01-12 23:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-01-12 19:48:00
More View more
Crude Oil Surges as US Dollar Wilts Under CPI Burden. Where to Next for WTI?

Crude Oil Surges as US Dollar Wilts Under CPI Burden. Where to Next for WTI?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Crude Oil, US Dollar, US CPI, AUD, CAD, DXY, NOK, EUR, GBP - Talking Points

  • Crude oil’s ascension continues as the US Dollar slips on CPI
  • Commodities and most currency pairs cracked higher against USD
  • The Fed is now forced to fight inflation. Will oil pump prices further?

WTI crude oil benefitted from a US Dollar under attack in the wake of the highest headline US CPI in 39 years. It came in at 7% year-on-year to the end of December, which was in line with expectations. Core (ex food and energy) was 5.5%, slightly above the 5.4% anticipated.

Crude oil prices were given an extra boost by data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) that showed stockpiles fell by more than expected last week.

They decreased by 4.6 million barrels instead of a drop of 1.3 million barrels anticipated. Higher energy prices have the potential to further fuel inflationary pressures. The WTI futures contract made a high of USD 83.10 a barrel.

This also gave the oil exporting Canadian Dollar and Norwegian Krone an extra lift. The Australian Dollar was also higher with other commodities underpinned.

Copper rose over 3.5% overnight, while iron ore, aluminium and steel rebar were all stronger to varying degrees. Nickel is at its highest level since 2011. With the continuing spread of the Omicron variant, supply chain issues are re-emerging, forcing metal prices higher as fears of shortages grow.

The US Dollar made multi month lows against the Euro and Sterling, as well as the US Dollar index (DXY) itself.

Treasuries saw very little movement overall, but breakeven inflation rates went lower across the curve in anticipation of a Federal Reserve that is getting serious about tackling price pressures.

APAC equities were mixed, with Chinese, Korean and Japanese stocks in the red, while Australian and Hong Kong indices finished slightly in the green.

After an address by the Bank of England’s Catherine Mann today, the US will see PPI and initial jobless claims data released.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

Crude oil has surged above all short, medium and long term simple moving averages (SMA) and appears set to test potential resistance at the November highs of 84.97 and 85.41.

While most SMAs have a positive gradient, the slope on the 55-day SMA remains negative. This may indicate that while there are some bullish momentum indicators in play, there is still some momentum headwinds.

Nearby support might be at the pivot point of 80.47 or at the recent low of 74.27.

OIL CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-01-12 19:48:00
US Dollar Sinks as Powell Talks Tough on Inflation Ahead of CPI Data. Can USD Hold On?
US Dollar Sinks as Powell Talks Tough on Inflation Ahead of CPI Data. Can USD Hold On?
2022-01-12 06:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Setups pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-01-11 20:30:00
US Dollar Solid Ahead of CPI and Fed Chair Powell Confirmation. Will USD Run Higher?
US Dollar Solid Ahead of CPI and Fed Chair Powell Confirmation. Will USD Run Higher?
2022-01-11 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
USDOLLAR