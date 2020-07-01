We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD, AUDUSD Breakout Expectations Ease, SPX Ends Best Quarter in 22 Years
2020-07-01 00:44:00
EUR/USD, S&P 500 Grasp on to Support Ahead of Q3, H2 2020 Open
2020-06-30 18:48:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as FOMC Minutes Help Form Double Top
2020-07-01 06:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Awaits Canada GDP Data
2020-06-30 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones May Rise on Positioning Signals, S&P 500 Eyes Resistance
2020-07-01 03:00:00
Stock Market Outlook: Dow Eyes China Tension & Dollar-Yuan
2020-06-30 21:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Levels to Watch Ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report
2020-07-01 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls on Parade, Still - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-06-30 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Facing Resistance, FTSE Flat
2020-07-01 08:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY to Face Brexit Deadline
2020-07-01 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Eyes 200-MA, S&P 500 Descending Triangle in Play
2020-06-30 07:00:00
USD/JPY Reversal Ahead of May Low Sets Stage for Rebound in July
2020-06-27 10:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.11%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 68.99%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/MLW3NtjWkU
  • 🇺🇸 ADP Employment Change (JUN) Actual: 2369K Expected: 3000K Previous: -2760K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-01
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.47% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.08% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.14% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.26% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/wf1mYHmUJB
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 ADP Employment Change (JUN) due at 12:15 GMT (15min) Expected: 3000K Previous: -2760K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-01
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Bundesbank Mauderer Speech due at 12:15 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-01
  • Crude Oil Prices May Fall as FOMC Minutes Help Form Double Top - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/07/01/Crude-Oil-Prices-May-Fall-as-FOMC-Minutes-Help-Form-Double-Top.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #FOMC #crudeoil #OOTT https://t.co/d46uFntRuN
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/td5WA4hCZC https://t.co/fDCAq3jGDA
  • 🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (26/JUN) Actual: -1.8% Previous: -8.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-01
  • 🇲🇽 Business Confidence (JUN) Actual: 38.6 Previous: 35.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-01
  • German Chancellor Merkel says we need to be prepared that an agreement with the UK may not be reached $GBP
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as FOMC Minutes Help Form Double Top

Crude Oil Prices May Fall as FOMC Minutes Help Form Double Top

2020-07-01 06:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

CRUDE OIL & GOLD TALKING POINTS:

  • Crude oil prices still trying to carve out double top below $44/bbl figure
  • Gold prices advance to an 8-year high, inching closer to $1800/oz mark
  • June FOMC minutes may hurt commodities on Fed stimulus bets deflate

Crude oil prices rose amid a broad-based upswell in risk appetite, with the WTI benchmark rising alongside US stocks. Gold prices also gained as the chipper mood undermined haven demand for the US Dollar, boosting the appeal of anti-fiat alternatives epitomized by the yellow metal.

A clear-cut catalyst for the risk-on tilt is not readily apparent. The move began before unexpectedly strong US consumer confidence data or a series of cautiously encouraging comments from policy officials including Fed Chair Powell and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin crossed the wires. Perhaps it owed to month- and quarter-end capital flows.

Looking ahead, the spotlight turns to minutes from June’s FOMC meeting. The outcome of that conclave produced the sharp bout of anti-risk liquidation that the pace-setting S&P 500 stock is yet to recover from. Comments suggesting the Fed has shifted into wait-and-see mode – limiting scope for near-term stimulus expansion – may sour sentiment and push commodity prices broadly lower.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices are still flirting with the possibility of forming a double top below resistance in the 42.40-43.88 area as negative RSI divergence speaks to ebbing upward momentum. Trend turn confirmation likely demands a daily close below support at 34.78, which would expose the 27.40-29.11 inflection zone thereafter. Alternatively, a break above resistance seems likely to aim for the $50/bbl figure next.

Crude Oil Prices May Fall as FOMC Minutes Help Form Double Top

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices are poised to challenge the 38.2% Fibonacci expansion at 1789.78. A break above that confirmed on a daily closing basis is likely to expose the 50% level at 1827.82 next. The recently broken range top at 1747.74 as been recast as immediate support, with a turn back below that setting the stage to revisit the 1679.81-93.92 region once again.

Crude Oil Prices May Fall as FOMC Minutes Help Form Double Top

Gold price chart created using TradingView

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head APAC Strategist for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/JPY May Rise But Hong Kong Geopolitical Risk May Curb Gains
AUD/JPY May Rise But Hong Kong Geopolitical Risk May Curb Gains
2020-06-30 23:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Awaits Canada GDP Data
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Awaits Canada GDP Data
2020-06-30 06:00:00
AUD/JPY May Bloom if Chinese PMI Data Kindles Risk Appetite
AUD/JPY May Bloom if Chinese PMI Data Kindles Risk Appetite
2020-06-29 23:00:00
AUD, APAC Stocks May Extend Losses on Growing Covid-19 Cases
AUD, APAC Stocks May Extend Losses on Growing Covid-19 Cases
2020-06-28 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.