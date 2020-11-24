Japanese Yen May Fall on GSA Joe Biden Transition, GBP/USD Eyes Resistance

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Breaking news

New Zealand Dollar on the move as home prices may be considered in RBNZ's remit

Real Time News
  • RT @FxWestwater: $NZDUSD breaking back above 2019 high on #RBNZ consideration of home prices in remit. Price at the upper bound of a rising…
  • BoJ Governor Kuroda says no shift seen in Fed's policy stance - BBG
  • The New Zealand Dollar surged 0.6% against the greenback after its Finance Minister Grant Robertson raised concerns over rising house prices to the central bank, proposing the RBNZ to consider adding house prices as a factor when making monetary decisions https://t.co/C1poEj06Kr
  • I wonder if any other central banks would follow the lead of the RBNZ on pressure to factor in housing prices in monetary policy. Go way out on a limb and perhaps even consider capital market asset inflation...probably not https://t.co/Cke07Or35H
  • EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/CHF for the first time since Nov 16, 2020 08:00 GMT when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/CHF weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/WJ7ZCwf3Ak
  • NZD soaring on this as such an addition to the RBNZ's remit lowers the need to ease policy, given the current backdrop of rampant house prices https://t.co/2fx0VTUOZh
  • BoJ Governor Kuroda: Won't hesitate to add easing if needed BoJ measures are having a positive impact Nervousness in financial markets has eased somewhat - BBG $JPY #BoJ
  • 7 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with 73.1% of the index’s constituents closing in the green on Monday. Cyclical energy (+7.09%) , financials (+1.88%) and industrials (1.64%) were among the best performers, whereas real estate (-0.34%), healthcare (-0.30%) were lagging. https://t.co/bDpvRqEX4u
  • #ASX200 looking poised to extend its recent run higher as RSI climbs back into overbought territory Key resistance levels falling at the 50% (6674) and 61.8% (6755) Fibonacci's $XJO $ASX https://t.co/E7VADxCJ1o https://t.co/T3ICLoE9du
  • Euro Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-usd/2020/11/24/Euro-Price-Action-Setups-EURUSD-EURJPY-EURGBP-Levels-to-Watch.html $EUR $EURUSD $EURJPY $EURGBP https://t.co/qxHSS90Rnd
Japanese Yen May Fall on GSA Joe Biden Transition, GBP/USD Eyes Resistance

Japanese Yen May Fall on GSA Joe Biden Transition, GBP/USD Eyes Resistance

2020-11-24 00:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Japanese Yen, British Pound, Dow Jones, Covid Vaccine, Janet Yellen, GSA – Asia Pacific Market Open

The anti-risk Japanese Yen underperformed over the past 24 hours and may extend losses on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the British Pound was one of the best-performing G10 currencies amid rising hopes of a Brexit deal. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones outperformed the Nasdaq Composite, with energy shares seeing some of the most aggressive gains amid a rotation trade out of tech stocks.

This follows positive news from the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine where an early trial showed that it prevented about 70% of participants from catching the disease. Sentiment further improved after president-elect Joe Biden announced his pick for the Treasury Secretary, former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. She is seen as market-friendly, likely to cooperate closely with current Chair Jerome Powell.

Better-than-expected Markit US PMI data initially gave stock markets some jitters as it cooled dovish monetary policy expectations. The 2021 rate outlook path improved slightly, according to Fed Funds Futures. Rising Treasury yields on the longer-dated end also worked against precious metal prices. Anti-fiat gold prices dipped under a crucial area of support, falling to a 4-month low.

British Pound Technical Analysis

GBP/USD closed at its highest since early September, though prices left behind a fairly large upper shadow on Monday. This brings Sterling on the cusp of testing the critical 1.3396 – 1.3515 resistance zone established back in late 2019. A bullish ‘Golden Cross’ is underpinning the case to the upside after the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossed above the 50-day one in late October.

GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 10% -7% -1%
Weekly 0% 9% 5%
What does this mean for the British Pound outlook?
Get My Guide

GBP/USD – Daily Chart

Japanese Yen May Fall on GSA Joe Biden Transition, GBP/USD Eyes Resistance

Chart Created in TradingView

Tuesday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

Following Wall Street close, the General Services Administration (GSA) announced that it is ready to work together with Joe Biden and his team to begin the transition process. This has S&P 500 futures pointing higher heading into Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific trading session, likely due to reduced uncertainty following litigation from the Trump Administration over the outcome of the general election.

The economic docket is fairly quiet for the APAC session. The sentiment-linked Australian Dollar will be eyeing a speech from Reserve Bank of Australia’s Deputy Governor Guy Debelle. But, AUD/USD may focus more on general market sentiment. The currency may track regional indices higher should they follow the upbeat tone set on Wall Street.

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis

USD/JPY pushed higher on Monday, climbing back above the 104 – 104.19 inflection zone. This has once again exposed the falling zone of resistance from late June – red area on the chart below. It may reinstate the focus to the downside down the road if the pair aims higher this week. Immediate support sits below around 103.65.

USD/JPY MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -21% 2% -15%
Weekly 8% -15% 0%
What does this mean for the Japanese Yen outlook?
Get My Guide

USD/JPY – Daily Chart

Japanese Yen May Fall on GSA Joe Biden Transition, GBP/USD Eyes Resistance

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

