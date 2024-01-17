 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecasts – EUR/USD and USD/JPY Latest Price Outlooks
2024-01-17 13:00:51
US Dollar Reclaims Throne; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Tank as Sentiment Sours
2024-01-16 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Wilts As China Growth Falls Short, US Inventory Eyed
2024-01-17 16:00:36
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Bid, US Dollar Struggles, US Equities Eye Fresh Highs
2024-01-14 18:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow & Nasdaq 100 edge lower while Hang Seng hits new 14-month low
2024-01-16 12:30:11
US banks 4Q earnings preview: What to Expect
2024-01-11 20:00:12
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices in Turmoil as Treasury Yields Rebound and US Dollar Dominates
2024-01-17 00:00:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Slipping Lower but Support Should Hold for Now
2024-01-16 14:00:11
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Breaking News: CPI Surprises to the Upside, Lifts Sterling
2024-01-17 09:11:49
US Dollar Reclaims Throne; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Tank as Sentiment Sours
2024-01-16 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecasts – EUR/USD and USD/JPY Latest Price Outlooks
2024-01-17 13:00:51
USD/JPY Advances Ahead of Japanese CPI and US Retail Sales Data
2024-01-16 16:07:07
More View More
US Dollar Forecasts – EUR/USD and USD/JPY Latest Price Outlooks

US Dollar Forecasts – EUR/USD and USD/JPY Latest Price Outlooks

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

EUR/USD and USD/JPY Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • EUR/USD mired below 1.0900.
  • USD/JPY moving higher as the BoJ holds the ultra-loose policy line.

Download our complimentary US Dollar Q1 Technical and Fundamental forecast below:

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

For all market-moving events and data releases, see the real-time DailyFX Calendar

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB) continue to push back against elevated interest rate cut forecasts, while the Bank of Japan (BoJ) are content to leave their ultra-loose monetary policy untouched for now. This push-and-pull between central banks and financial markets is starting to shift USD pairs after a quiet start to the year and will likely continue to do so until the first round of central bank policy decisions in the coming weeks. The Bank of Japan is the first cab off the rank on January 23rd, followed by the ECB on January 25th, and the Fed on January 31st.

For all central bank policy decision dates see the DailyFX Central Bank Calendar

Speaking at Davos today, ECB President Christine Lagarde said that the central bank is ‘going in the right direction in our fight against inflation’, before adding that ‘we are not going to shout victory before we are confident that inflation is sustainably at 2%, medium term, and have the data to support it’. Earlier ECB member Knot said that markets are ‘getting ahead of themselves on cuts’ and that ‘a lot must go well to hit the 2% target’. These latest pushbacks against market expectations have had a limited effect though with markets still pricing a 78.4% probability of a 25bp rate cut at the April 11th meeting.

Tuesday’s EUR/USD sell, driven by a stronger US dollar, saw the pair touch a 1.0862 low, a level that EUR/USD is struggling to reclaim with any confidence today. The 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.0864 is being tested, while the next level of support is seen at 1.0846 (200-day simple moving average).

EUR/USD Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Using TradingView

IG retail trader data show 55.82% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.26 to 1.The number of traders net long is 9.24% higher than yesterday and 18.38% higher than last week, while the number of traders net short is 4.36% lower than yesterday and 10.69% lower than last week.

To See What This Means for EUR/USD, Download the Full Report Below

EUR/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% 6% 2%
Weekly 10% -4% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

In contrast to both the Fed and the ECB, the BoJ remains happy to leave its monetary policy untouched, despite market forecasts that it will soon tighten policy its multi-year accommodative stance. The current strong USD/weak JPY position can be seen in the daily USD/JPY chart with the pair currently trading around a new two-month high. While the CCI indicator suggests that the pair is heavily overbought, the spot price is above all three moving averages, a bullish technical setup. Further gains may be seen going forward but traders should be mindful that any intervention by the BoJ, verbal or actual, is likely to send the pair lower. Strict risk management is needed when trading USD/JPY.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

image2.png
How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

What is your view on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Broad Lift in Inflation Sees Markets Pare Back Aggressive Rate Cuts
Broad Lift in Inflation Sees Markets Pare Back Aggressive Rate Cuts
2024-01-17 14:41:05
UK Inflation Falls Erasing Recent Gains on GBPUSD, Attention turns to US PCE Data
UK Inflation Falls Erasing Recent Gains on GBPUSD, Attention turns to US PCE Data
2023-12-20 14:34:25
Bank of Japan Disappoints, Risk Markets are Quiet
Bank of Japan Disappoints, Risk Markets are Quiet
2023-12-19 13:57:42
BoJ Rounds up Central Bank Meetings and Final Inflation Figures are Due
BoJ Rounds up Central Bank Meetings and Final Inflation Figures are Due
2023-12-18 13:58:40
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 17, 2024
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 17, 2024