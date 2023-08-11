 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro Technical Outlook – Different Set-Ups for EUR/USD and EUR/JPY
2023-08-10 00:30:00
Euro Outlook Improves on Bank Tax Clarity: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/AUD
2023-08-09 12:10:55
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Oil Update: OPEC Monthly Report Points to Tighter Oil Market, Cuts Continue
2023-08-11 12:00:01
How Much More to Go in Crude Oil? Is There More Upside in Natural Gas?
2023-08-11 04:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Indices Little-Changed After Post-US CPI Volatility​​​​
2023-08-11 09:30:16
FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Move Higher in Early Trading
2023-08-09 09:30:30
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Asia Day Ahead: Subdued Start in Asia as Wall Street Rally Fizzles
2023-08-11 02:30:00
Gold Price Outlook at Risk as Markets Embrace Tighter Fed for Longer After US CPI
2023-08-10 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK GDP Data Beats Estimates, Sterling Undecided
2023-08-11 06:34:04
Asia Day Ahead: Subdued Start in Asia as Wall Street Rally Fizzles
2023-08-11 02:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen Dips with Treasury Yields Outpacing JGBs. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-08-11 00:30:00
USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Extend Gains for Fourth Consecutive Day. Where to Next?
2023-08-10 15:30:01
UK GDP Posts Upside Surprise as the DXY Holds the High Ground

UK GDP Posts Upside Surprise as the DXY Holds the High Ground

Zain Vawda, Analyst

UK GDP continues to display resilience in 2023 ahead of next weeks inflation data. A drop in inflation coupled with todays GDP print could see the Bank of England pause in September.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Stirling in Focus Ahead of UK Jobs and Inflation Data
2023-08-11 15:47:11
Euro Technical Outlook – Different Set-Ups for EUR/USD and EUR/JPY
2023-08-10 00:30:00
Japanese Yen Losing Ground to US Dollar, Will USD/JPY Hold at Resistance?
2023-08-09 23:00:00
Crude Oil on Course for a 7-Week Winning Streak as Retail Traders Remain Bearish
2023-08-09 20:00:00
