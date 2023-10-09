 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Oct 9, 2023
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Slips on Both Local and External Factors
2023-10-09 13:01:00
Market Q4 Outlook: Gold, Oil, Stocks, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, BTC at Tipping Point
2023-10-08 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Oct 9, 2023
News
Crude Oil Reverses Recent Losses as Markets Recalibrate after Israeli Invasion
2023-10-09 06:00:00
Market Q4 Outlook: Gold, Oil, Stocks, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, BTC at Tipping Point
2023-10-08 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Oct 9, 2023
News
US Equities Technical Outlook: Range-Bound with Downside Potential
2023-10-08 10:00:00
Dow and Dax Fail to Extend Wednesday’s Bounce, but Nasdaq 100 Holds above Support
2023-10-05 09:30:41
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Oct 9, 2023
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Jumps on Safe Haven Bid as Middle East Conflict Intensifies
2023-10-09 11:00:00
Market Q4 Outlook: Gold, Oil, Stocks, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, BTC at Tipping Point
2023-10-08 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Oct 9, 2023
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Souring Risk Sentiment Shackles Pound
2023-10-09 08:00:39
Market Q4 Outlook: Gold, Oil, Stocks, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, BTC at Tipping Point
2023-10-08 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Oct 9, 2023
News
Short USD/JPY: A Reprieve in the DXY Rally and FX Intervention by the BoJ
2023-10-06 19:00:08
Japanese Yen Latest: NFPs to Send USD/JPY Lower or Will the BoJ Need to Intervene?
2023-10-06 08:00:37
Middle Eastern Tensions Drive Safe Haven Demand Teaser: USD, gold and crude oil rally on risk aversion

The war in Israel and the conflict in the Middle East, is causing a lot of uncertainty and unpredictability in the trading market. One major concern was about the supply and production of oil, which made the price of crude oil go up by 3.9% in just one day. This was because the OPEC World Oil Report for 2023 said that there was a high demand for oil, which kept the prices high. Investors are looking for a safe option to invest their money, which made the value of the U.S. dollar stronger.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Q4 Market Outlook: Can Bitcoin break the $30,000 barrier and unleash growth for Q4 and beyond?
Q4 Market Outlook: Can Bitcoin break the $30,000 barrier and unleash growth for Q4 and beyond?
2023-10-09 11:14:32
Q4 Outlook on Crude Oil Prices | Will They Reach $100 per Barrel?
Q4 Outlook on Crude Oil Prices | Will They Reach $100 per Barrel?
2023-10-06 22:14:41
The US Dollar Remains Strong For Now, Care Needed for USD/JPY
The US Dollar Remains Strong For Now, Care Needed for USD/JPY
2023-10-06 21:56:54
Gold and Silver Prices Continue to Reinforce Key Support Levels After Pronounced Losses
Gold and Silver Prices Continue to Reinforce Key Support Levels After Pronounced Losses
2023-10-06 05:00:00
