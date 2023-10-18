Middle East Escalation Props up Gold, Oil Ahead of Fed Speeches

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Update: EUR/USD Continues to be Guided by the US Dollar
2023-10-18 11:27:51
US Dollar Steadies as Treasury Yields Surge, WTI Crude Gains and EUR/USD Firms
2023-10-18 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Spiked after Iran Calls for Embargo on Israel
2023-10-18 14:39:48
US Dollar Steadies as Treasury Yields Surge, WTI Crude Gains and EUR/USD Firms
2023-10-18 03:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​Indices Moving Higher Despite Fears of Widening Middle East Conflict​​​​
2023-10-17 09:41:49
Dow & Nasdaq 100 in Strong Form, but CAC40 sees More Muted Gains
2023-10-12 09:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Update: Tensions Rise Ahead of Biden Visit, Gold Extends Gains
2023-10-18 08:04:39
Gold Price Hangs Tough as Treasury Yields Rise and US Dollar Firms. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-10-18 00:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD Post UK CPI
2023-10-18 17:23:16
GBP Breaking News: Pound Unmoved After UK CPI Beat
2023-10-18 06:35:26
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Flat, AUD/USD Dives after Rejection, USD/MXN Soars
2023-10-18 16:05:00
US Dollar Steadies as Treasury Yields Surge, WTI Crude Gains and EUR/USD Firms
2023-10-18 03:30:00
More View More
Middle East Escalation Props up Gold, Oil Ahead of Fed Speeches

Middle East Escalation Props up Gold, Oil Ahead of Fed Speeches

DailyFX, Research

Share:

The recent flare up in conflict within the Middle East witnessed another push higher in gold despite rising US Treasury yields which ensued after the stubborn inflation print. Equity markets gear up for Netflix and Tesla earnings after the bell

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Variable Geopolitical Tensions Keep Global Markets on Edge
Variable Geopolitical Tensions Keep Global Markets on Edge
2023-10-17 12:55:26
Euro Technical Outlook – Trend and Ranges for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/GBP
Euro Technical Outlook – Trend and Ranges for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/GBP
2023-10-17 00:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Price Setups
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Price Setups
2023-10-14 04:00:00
Gold, Oil Surge Ahead of a Weekend Fraught with Potential Conflict Escalation
Gold, Oil Surge Ahead of a Weekend Fraught with Potential Conflict Escalation
2023-10-13 18:28:34
Advertisement