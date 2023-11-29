Fed Governors Send Mixed Messages, GDP and PCE data Next

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 52m
Last updated: Nov 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EU Breaking News: German Inflation Drops as Disinflationary Trend Continues
2023-11-29 13:39:36
US Dollar in Tailspin, Price Action Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD
2023-11-28 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 52m
Last updated: Nov 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Latest – Traders on the Sidelines as OPEC+ Meeting Nears
2023-11-28 13:04:20
Brent, WTI Oil Prices Await OPEC Supply Cut Quotas for 2024
2023-11-27 16:41:11
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 52m
Last updated: Nov 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 see Bullish Momentum Fade after Month-Long Surge
2023-11-28 10:09:53
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC40 Continue to Make Gains
2023-11-21 10:00:13
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 52m
Last updated: Nov 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Q3 GDP Revised Up To 5.2% as Gold Remains Unfazed, DXY Bounces
2023-11-29 15:12:10
Nasdaq 100, Gold Price Forecast: Has the Fed Greenlighted a Santa Claus Rally?
2023-11-29 01:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 52m
Last updated: Nov 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Consolidates After Latest Surge Higher
2023-11-29 12:06:01
US Dollar in Tailspin, Price Action Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD
2023-11-28 19:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 52m
Last updated: Nov 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar on Bearish Path - Technical Setups on USD/JPY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2023-11-29 17:15:00
USD/JPY Update: Gauge of Widespread Inflation Hits 2001 Levels
2023-11-28 16:20:26
More View More
Fed Governors Send Mixed Messages, GDP and PCE data Next

Fed Governors Send Mixed Messages, GDP and PCE data Next

DailyFX, Research

Share:

Fed Governors, Waller and Bowman provided mixed views on recent economic data as well as their respective interest rate outlooks, weighing on USD. Strong Q3 growth revisions may provide a reprieve before PCE data is likely to bolster bearish USD bets.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Impatient markets may see USD rebound
Impatient markets may see USD rebound
2023-11-28 15:42:52
US Dollar Weakness Continues, Gold and Silver Push Higher
US Dollar Weakness Continues, Gold and Silver Push Higher
2023-11-27 15:38:07
Weaker US GDP and Inflation Data in Focus as Stocks Soar
Weaker US GDP and Inflation Data in Focus as Stocks Soar
2023-11-24 15:09:11
Softening US Data, Rate Cuts Highlight Trend Reversals in FX Majors
Softening US Data, Rate Cuts Highlight Trend Reversals in FX Majors
2023-11-16 16:02:54
Advertisement