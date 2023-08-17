 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Selling Pressure Remains Below the 100-Day MA
2023-08-17 16:32:24
Euro Vulnerable Against a Runaway US Dollar with Treasury Yields Jumping
2023-08-17 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: 7-Week Win Streak at Risk as Retail Traders Shift Exposure
2023-08-17 20:00:00
Oil Price Update: Chinese Data, Strong USD Weigh on Oil Prices
2023-08-16 15:46:23
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Nikkei 225 hit one-month low as China worries intensify
2023-08-17 09:30:02
FTSE 100, Dow and Hang Seng All Come Under Pressure
2023-08-15 09:30:05
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Still Haunted By Higher Yields, But Claw Back Some Ground
2023-08-17 17:30:07
XAU/USD Forecast: Real Yields Continue to Suppress Gold Prices
2023-08-17 07:55:23
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Aug 01, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.28.
2023-08-17 15:23:35
British Pound (GBP) Strength Seen in Latest GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Price Action
2023-08-17 12:30:36
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Update: A Temporary Pause Before Bullish Continuation?
2023-08-17 11:00:21
Japanese Yen Forecasts: USD/JPY and GBP/JPY Latest Price Outlooks
2023-08-16 13:08:02
More View More
Crude Oil Price Forecast: 7-Week Win Streak at Risk as Retail Traders Shift Exposure

Crude Oil Price Forecast: 7-Week Win Streak at Risk as Retail Traders Shift Exposure

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Crude Oil, WTI, Retail Trader Positioning, Technical Analysis – IGCS Commodities Update

  • Crude oil price 7-week winning streak coming to an end?
  • Retail traders are starting to turn bullish on the commodity
  • This is a sign that further losses might be ins tore for oil
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the outlook for crude oil?
Get My Guide

Despite Thursday’s push higher, WTI crude oil prices are on course to drop -3.5 percent this week so far. Not only would that be the worst week since early May, but it would also bring a 7-week winning streak to an end. In response, retail traders have started to become more bullish. This can be seen by taking a look at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), which often functions as a contrarian indicator. With that in mind, is crude oil at risk of extending recent losses?

Crude Oil Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

According to IGCS, about 47% of retail traders are net-long. Since a slight majority are biased to the downside, this still favors a bullish contrarian trading bias down the road. However, downside exposure has decreased by 9.04% and 18.62% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, recent changes in positioning hint that the price trend may soon reverse lower despite overall exposure.

Oil - US Crude Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% -2% -2%
Weekly 11% -12% -3%
How can exposure influence the oil price trend?
Get My Guide
Crude Oil Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

On the daily chart below, WTI crude oil has confirmed a breakout under the near-term rising trendline from June. That is offering a near-term bearish technical bias. But, prices paused just above key support which is the midpoint of the Fibonacci retracement level at 78.66. If this price holds, a turn higher would place the focus back on the 81.44 – 83.48 inflection zone.

Keep in mind that recent losses followed a Bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern, underscoring a near-term downward bias. Still, further losses would place the focus on the 50- and 100-day Moving Averages. A bullish Golden Cross formed between them not long ago, underscoring a broader upside technical bias. As such, it would take further losses to reinforce a stronger bearish conviction.

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What are the fundamentals of trading crude oil?
Get My Guide

Crude Oil Daily Chart

Crude Oil Daily Chart

Chart Created in Trading View

-- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Rising Yields Support USD and GBP, Banks Weigh on S&P 500
Rising Yields Support USD and GBP, Banks Weigh on S&P 500
2023-08-17 16:41:31
US Dollar and S&P 500 at Critical Trendlines, Will Breakouts Spell Continuation?
US Dollar and S&P 500 at Critical Trendlines, Will Breakouts Spell Continuation?
2023-08-16 23:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD May Extend Breakout Amid Bearish Retail Traders
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD May Extend Breakout Amid Bearish Retail Traders
2023-08-16 20:00:00
Japanese Yen Losing Streak Showing Signs of Exhaustion, Will USD/JPY Cave?
Japanese Yen Losing Streak Showing Signs of Exhaustion, Will USD/JPY Cave?
2023-08-15 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 17, 2023