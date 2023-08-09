 Skip to Content
News
Euro Outlook Improves on Bank Tax Clarity: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/AUD
2023-08-09 12:10:55
Euro Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost EUR/USD Upside Exposure, Where to?
2023-08-08 23:00:00
News
Crude Oil on Course for a 7-Week Winning Streak as Retail Traders Remain Bearish
2023-08-09 20:00:00
Oil Testing Fresh Multi-Month Highs, EIA Crude Oil Data
2023-08-09 15:18:18
News
FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Move Higher in Early Trading
2023-08-09 09:30:30
​​​​FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Losses Stemmed for Now​​​​
2023-08-07 09:30:02
News
Gold, Silver Techs: Precious Metals Ease Despite Softer USD, Yields
2023-08-09 16:14:37
Gold Prices Now are Now Sitting at Pivotal Support Following Steady Losses
2023-08-09 06:00:00
News
Pressured British Pound Holds On Above $1.27 As US CPI Data Loom
2023-08-09 17:30:12
US Dollar Climbs as Risks Swirl and Sterling Struggles for Traction. Lower GBP/USD?
2023-08-09 00:30:00
News
Yen Weakens On Broad USD Gains, Japanese Households Curb Spending
2023-08-08 18:00:44
Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY up After BoJ Minutes, GBP/JPY Consolidates
2023-08-07 13:44:10
Crude Oil on Course for a 7-Week Winning Streak as Retail Traders Remain Bearish

Crude Oil on Course for a 7-Week Winning Streak as Retail Traders Remain Bearish

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Crude Oil, WTI, Retail Trader Positioning, Technical Analysis – IGCS Commodities Update

  • Crude oil prices on course for a 7th week of gains
  • Retail traders are becoming increasingly bearish
  • This offers a signal that WTI may continue higher
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Crude oil prices have rallied nearly 24 percent since finding a bottom in June. In fact, the commodity is on course for a 7th consecutive week of gains. If confirmed, this would be the longest winning streak since January 2022.

In response, retail traders have become aggressively net-short. This can be seen by taking a look at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS). IGCS tends to function as a contrarian indicator. With that in mind, might crude oil extend its winning streak?

Crude Oil Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

According to IGCS, about 38% of retail traders are net-long crude oil. Since most of them are now biased to the downside, this suggests that prices may continue higher down the road. This is as downside exposure increased by 8.13% and 11.22% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, the combination of current sentiment and recent changes produces a stronger bullish contrarian trading bias.

Crude Oil Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

On the daily chart below, WTI crude oil has closed above the critical 81.44 – 83.48 resistance zone. This ceiling helped maintain a neutral technical bias since the end of last year. With that in mind, Wednesday’s close marked the highest since November 2022. It also exposed the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 87.28. Above that is the 92.43 – 93.72 resistance zone from the November high.

Meanwhile, a bullish Golden Cross between the 50- and 100-day Moving Averages is on the verge of forming. This continues to underscore a bullish technical bias. But, negative RSI divergence is present. This is a sign of fading upside momentum that can at times precede a turn lower. In the event of such a scenario, keep a close eye on the near-term rising trendline from June.

Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

Crude Oil Daily Chart

Crude Oil Daily Chart

Chart Created in Trading View

-- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

