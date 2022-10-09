British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Drops to Support as US Dollar Firms

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Trades Watchfully Ahead of NFP
2022-10-07 08:59:13
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-06 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Forecast: Sustained Break Above $90 Psychological Level Needed for Rally to Continue
2022-10-07 10:12:19
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground Despite US Dollar Strength on Hawkish Fed
2022-10-07 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-10-08 12:00:00
Dow’s Near Record Reversal Dashes Bullish Hopes Before New Growth, Financial Warnings
2022-10-08 03:00:05
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Upside Could be Capped for Now
2022-10-07 20:00:00
Gold Prices Nervously Await Non-Farm Payrolls Data and the Impact on the Fed
2022-10-07 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Drops to Support as US Dollar Firms
2022-10-09 02:00:00
British Pound Weekly Outlook: Distressed GBP on the Backfoot Ahead of Next Week’s Key Data
2022-10-07 15:58:55
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow’s Near Record Reversal Dashes Bullish Hopes Before New Growth, Financial Warnings
2022-10-08 03:00:05
USD/JPY Latest: Jitters Around Intervention at the 145 Level, NFP Next
2022-10-07 08:11:15
More View more
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Drops to Support as US Dollar Firms

British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Drops to Support as US Dollar Firms

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

UK British Pound Technical Outlook: Neutral

  • GBP/USD drops back to support – Strong NFP report drives USD strength
  • British Pound loses grip after running into resistance at 1.12
  • Break below psychological support threatens potential recovery

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Technical Resistance Drives a Move Back Towards 1.100

GBP/USD is currently testing another critical zone which continues to provide resistance at the key psychological level of 1.1500.

After recently reaching a fresh all-time low of 1.0354 last month, a rebound off 1.052 (the 1985 low) drove price action higher before reaching a new barrier of resistance at 1.1414.

With resistance forming at the March 2020 low, the formation of a long-wick candle on the weekly chart is suggestive of a strong rebound towards prior resistance turned support at 1.084.

Starts in:
Live now:
Oct 11
( 17:10 GMT )
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Trading Price Action
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

GBP/USD Weekly Chart

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

As the weekly CCI (commodity channel index) attempts to exit oversold territory, the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 2021 – 2022 move has limited the upside move at 1.1274, bringing the 20-day MA (moving average) into play at 1.1235.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

GBP/USD Technical Levels

For a revival of the uptrend, a hold above 1.100 and above 1.1274 could see a retest of 1.1414 with next big resistance at 1.1843 (the 38.2% Fib of the 2021 – 2022 move).

On the contrary, a drop below 1.11 could pave the way for 1.084 with the next barrier of support forming at 1.0354.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-10-08 12:00:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: Technicals Hint at Renewed Downside Pressure for the Loonie
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: Technicals Hint at Renewed Downside Pressure for the Loonie
2022-10-08 04:00:00
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Upside Could be Capped for Now
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Upside Could be Capped for Now
2022-10-07 20:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rates Outlook
British Pound Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rates Outlook
2022-10-06 20:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed