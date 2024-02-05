USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jan 25, 2024 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 12.34% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|USD/CAD
|BULLISH
|49.86%
|50.14%
1.44% Daily
-20.32% Weekly
3.50% Daily
12.34% Weekly
2.46% Daily
-6.72% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|1%
|8%
|5%
|Weekly
|-23%
|15%
|-7%
USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 49.86% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jan 25 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35, price has moved 0.07% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 1.44% higher than yesterday and 20.32% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.50% higher than yesterday and 12.34% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jan 25, 2024 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
