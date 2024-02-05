 Skip to Content
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jan 25, 2024 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.

USD/CAD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 12.34% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
USD/CADBULLISH49.86%50.14%

1.44% Daily

-20.32% Weekly

3.50% Daily

12.34% Weekly

2.46% Daily

-6.72% Weekly

USD/CAD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% 8% 5%
Weekly -23% 15% -7%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 49.86% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jan 25 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35, price has moved 0.07% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 1.44% higher than yesterday and 20.32% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.50% higher than yesterday and 12.34% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jan 25, 2024 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

