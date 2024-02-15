Gold Prices Bounce off Confluence Support, Markets Eye US PPI for Fed Cues

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Gains After Weak US Retail Sales but US PPI Poses Threat to Recovery
2024-02-15 17:00:00
US Dollar Pauses after CPI-Induced Rally, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2024-02-14 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: IEA Lowers Demand Growth Estimate, Oil Recovery Slows
2024-02-15 19:30:00
Oil Attempts Recovery with Key Level in Sight
2024-02-08 17:00:43
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 Lifted by CPI data, but Dax and Dow both Knocked Back by Stronger US Inflation Figures
2024-02-14 12:30:34
FTSE 100 Struggles while Dax and Dow Hold Steady
2024-02-12 11:45:49
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Bounce off Confluence Support, Markets Eye US PPI for Fed Cues
2024-02-15 23:30:00
Gold Sinks, Weighed Down by the Dollar and US Yields Post CPI
2024-02-14 11:05:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Recession Confirmed by Dismal Q4 GDP Data – GBP, FTSE Reaction
2024-02-15 09:11:00
British Pound Outlook – Analysis & Setups on GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/JPY
2024-02-14 23:35:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Gains As Growth Data Put Spotlight On BOJ Policy Shift
2024-02-15 13:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: FX Intervention Talk Reenters the Fray
2024-02-14 15:54:03
More View More
Gold Prices Bounce off Confluence Support, Markets Eye US PPI for Fed Cues

Gold Prices Bounce off Confluence Support, Markets Eye US PPI for Fed Cues

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

GOLD PRICE FORECAST

  • Gold prices advance following disappointing U.S. economic data
  • All eyes will be on the U.S. PPI report on Friday
  • This article explores key tech levels to keep an eye on in XAU/USD

Most Read: EUR/USD Gains After Weak US Retail Sales but US PPI Poses Threat to Recovery

Gold prices (XAU/USD) rose and reclaimed the psychological $2,000 level on Thursday, propelled upward by a weaker U.S. dollar and depressed U.S. Treasury yields in the aftermath of lackluster U.S. macro data. By way of context, January U.S. retail sales disappointed estimates, contracting 0.8% instead of the expected 0.1% decline, a sign that household consumption is starting to soften.

Under normal circumstances, weaker consumer spending might prompt the Fed to expedite policy easing; however, the current landscape is far from ordinary, with inflation running well ahead of the 2.0% target and displaying extreme stickiness. For this reason, policymakers might refrain from taking preemptive action in response to indications of economic fragility.

For an extensive analysis of gold’s fundamental and technical outlook, download our complimentary Q1 trading forecast now!

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

With the U.S. central bank singularly focused on restoring price stability and prioritizing this part of its mandate for now, traders should closely monitor the upcoming release of the producer price index survey on Friday. Forecasts suggest that January's headline PPI eased to 0.6% year-on-year from 1.0% previously, and that the core gauge moderated to 1.6% from 1.8% in December.

While subdued PPI figures are likely to be bullish for gold prices, an upside surprise mirroring the results of the CPI report unveiled earlier in the week, which depicted stalling progress on disinflation, should have the opposite effect. In the latter scenario, we could see yields and the U.S. dollar rise in tandem, as markets unwind dovish interest rate bets. This should be bearish for precious metals.

Wondering how retail positioning can shape gold prices in the near term? Our sentiment guide provides the answers you are looking for—don't miss out, download the complimentary guide now!

Gold Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -9% 14% -2%
Weekly 21% -11% 9%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GOLD PRICE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold advanced on Thursday after bouncing off confluence support at $1,990, with prices pushing towards technical resistance at $2,005. If the bulls manage to clear this barrier in the coming days, we could see a rally towards the 50-day simple moving average at $2,030. On further strength, all eyes will be on $2,065.

On the other hand, if sellers regain the upper hand and trigger a bearish reversal off current levels, the first floor to watch looms at $1,990, followed by $1,975. From here onwards, additional losses could shine a spotlight on the 200-day simple moving average near $1,965.

Feeling discouraged by trading losses? Take control and improve your strategy with our guide, "Traits of Successful Traders." Access invaluable insights to help you avoid common trading pitfalls and costly errors.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Diego Colman
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

GOLD PRICE CHART – TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated

Gold Price Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Price Update: IEA Lowers Demand Growth Estimate, Oil Recovery Slows
Oil Price Update: IEA Lowers Demand Growth Estimate, Oil Recovery Slows
2024-02-15 19:30:00
Gold Sinks, Weighed Down by the Dollar and US Yields Post CPI
Gold Sinks, Weighed Down by the Dollar and US Yields Post CPI
2024-02-14 11:05:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Listless Ahead of US CPI, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Probes Multi-Year High
Gold (XAU/USD) Listless Ahead of US CPI, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Probes Multi-Year High
2024-02-12 09:22:06
Gold Price Forecast: US Inflation to Dictate Direction, Volatility Looms Ahead
Gold Price Forecast: US Inflation to Dictate Direction, Volatility Looms Ahead
2024-02-10 10:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 16, 2024
USDOLLAR
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 16, 2024