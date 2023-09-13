US Headline Inflation Nudges Higher, the US Dollar Remains Nonchalant

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 33m
Last updated: Sep 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: ECB to Upgrade 2024 Inflation Forecast?
2023-09-13 07:57:22
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Struggles for Traction Ahead of Major Event Risk
2023-09-12 16:39:13
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 33m
Last updated: Sep 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Eyes on US CPI ahead, Brent crude prices at new 10-month high
2023-09-13 03:30:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Soars to Resistance as Retail Traders Become More Bearish
2023-09-12 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 33m
Last updated: Sep 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, CAC 40 Push Higher
2023-09-12 09:30:23
Asia Day Ahead: Cautious mood ahead of US CPI, JPY on watch amid BoJ’s Ueda comments
2023-09-11 02:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 33m
Last updated: Sep 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Slips as US Dollar Recovers Ahead of US CPI. Lower XAU/USD?
2023-09-13 00:30:00
Gold Outlook Remains Mixed - XAU/USD Eyes US Inflation Report for Guidance
2023-09-12 11:00:04
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 33m
Last updated: Sep 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Breaking News: UK Growth Contracts Leaving Pound on Offer
2023-09-13 06:36:33
British Pound Ahead of UK GDP: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Setups
2023-09-13 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 33m
Last updated: Sep 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: Will US CPI Reignite FX Intervention Concerns?
2023-09-13 11:08:39
Japanese Yen Selloff Resumes: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Eye Further Upside
2023-09-12 13:59:44
More View More
Breaking news

US headline CPI surprises at 3.7% vs 3.6% exp. Core CPI drops to 4.3%

US Headline Inflation Nudges Higher, the US Dollar Remains Nonchalant

US Headline Inflation Nudges Higher, the US Dollar Remains Nonchalant

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

US Dollar (DXY) Price, Chart, and Analysis

Annual US headline inflation rose for the second month in a row, while core inflation fell for the fifth consecutive month, leaving Fed officials caught between two readings.

image1.png

Headline inflation rose due to higher gasoline prices (+10.6%) which accounted for over half the increase, while the shelter component rose for the 40th consecutive month.

US Bureau of Labor Statistics – Consumer Price Index Summary

CME Fed Fund Probabilities are now indicating a slightly higher possibility of a Fed hike between November and January this year.

image2.png
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

The US dollar barely moved on the release with a range of dollar-pairs brushing off the release. GBP/USD continues to change hands around 1.2470, marginally higher on the session after a weak GDP report earlier today fueled fears that the UK economy is stagnating.

GBP Breaking News: UK Growth Contracts Leaving the Pound on Offer

The US dollar is flat and stuck in a short-term trading range between 105.13 and 104.43. The greenback is closer to support and a break lower would open the way to 104.10 (20-dsma) and then 104.00 big-figure support. Neither of these is likely to hold a concerted push lower. Resistance is seen between 105.35 and 105.48.

US Dollar (DXY) Daily Price Chart – September 13, 2023

image3.png

Chart via TradingView

The Federal Reserve will announce its latest policy decision next Wednesday and explain its decision further at the press conference afterward. The Fed is fully expected to leave interest rates untouched but the language used by chair Powell will likely be the main driver of any price action. If the Fed do ‘proceed carefully’ when looking at any additional rate hikes, as chair Powell remarked at last month’s Jackson Hole Symposium, then further hikes will be very data dependent.

For all market-moving data releases and economic events see the real-time DailyFX calendar

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

What is your view on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Outlook: Will US CPI Reignite FX Intervention Concerns?
Japanese Yen Outlook: Will US CPI Reignite FX Intervention Concerns?
2023-09-13 11:08:39
EUR/USD Forecast: ECB to Upgrade 2024 Inflation Forecast?
EUR/USD Forecast: ECB to Upgrade 2024 Inflation Forecast?
2023-09-13 07:57:22
GBP Breaking News: UK Growth Contracts Leaving Pound on Offer
GBP Breaking News: UK Growth Contracts Leaving Pound on Offer
2023-09-13 06:36:33
British Pound Ahead of UK GDP: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Setups
British Pound Ahead of UK GDP: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Setups
2023-09-13 02:00:00
Advertisement