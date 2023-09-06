US Dollar Soars as Yen Sinks on Burgeoning Yield Differential. Higher USD/JPY?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 38m
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: Long-Term Level Caves as Downside Risks Accrue
2023-09-05 12:09:00
US Dollar Struggles at Resistance Amid Softening Data; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2023-09-05 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 38m
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Trades Higher as Saudi, Russian Supply Cuts Extend Until Year End
2023-09-05 15:40:24
Crude Oil Flies High with Markets Eyeing a Fed Pause. Will WTI Go Higher?
2023-09-04 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 38m
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Futures Mixed While Nikkei 225 Remains in Uptrend
2023-09-05 10:30:34
US Holiday Today but Focus Could be on China, Russell 2000, USD/JPY and Brent Crude
2023-09-04 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 38m
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Worst Day in Over a Month and Retail Traders are Less Bearish
2023-09-05 23:00:00
Gold and Silver Latest – Stronger US Dollar Weighs on XAU/USD and XAG/USD
2023-09-05 09:30:10
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 38m
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: A Tale of Two Patterns
2023-09-05 07:55:26
US Dollar Struggles at Resistance Amid Softening Data; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2023-09-05 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 38m
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Soars as Yen Sinks on Burgeoning Yield Differential. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-09-06 00:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Blasts Off as Broader US Dollar Breaks Out
2023-09-05 16:30:00
More View More
US Dollar Soars as Yen Sinks on Burgeoning Yield Differential. Higher USD/JPY?

US Dollar Soars as Yen Sinks on Burgeoning Yield Differential. Higher USD/JPY?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Share:

US Dollar, USD/JPY, Japanese Yen, Treasury Yields, JGB, BoJ, YCC, Kanda - Talking Points

  • The US Dollar scaled to new heights overnight with Treasury yields jumping
  • The Japanese Yen lost ground, but official chatter might start running interference
  • If USD/JPY continues to climb, will we see action from the Bank of Japan?
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

The US Dollar roared across the board overnight with Treasury yields taking flight along the curve.

USD/JPY ran to its highest level since November last year in the New York session, topping out at 148.80.

It recoiled lower in early Wednesday trade after comments from Masato Kanda, Japan’s Vice Minister of Finance for International Affairs, the title is colloquially known as Japan’s chief of currency.

On speculative moves in foreign exchange, he said, “if these moves continue, the government will deal with them appropriately.”

The framing of the language has been viewed by the market as softer than that used when the Bank of Japan (BoJ) intervened in USD/JPY late last year.

Most apparent is that the jawboning has begun and may seem likely to get stronger should USD/JPY approach last year’s peak of 151.95.

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

In the meantime, the spread between Treasuries and Japanese Government Bonds (JGB) has been widening but not to the same extent that occurred when USD/JPY hit its peak.

While the 10-year Treasury note is close to where it was in November last year, the JGB yield has been allowed to creep higher.

It is currently near 0.65%, above the 0.50% yield it had previously been anchored to by the BoJ’s yield curve control (YCC) program.

The change in YCC policy was not a directive to adjust the +/- 50 basis points band around zero percent for JGBs out to 10 years, but rather to allow flexibility in the implementation.

Today’s comments from Kanda san might be reflective of an overall tilt in the way Japanese officials are seeking to avoid sudden and excessive volatility toward Yen depreciation.

Later today, BoJ board member Hajime Takata will be making a speech and traders will be monitoring his remarks closely for any more jawboning.

To learn more about trading USD/JPY, click on the banner above.

Elsewhere currencies exposed to global growth and risk sentiment saw the largest losses overnight with the Australian Dollar leading the way lower in the aftermath of the RBA leaving rates on hold yesterday at 4.10%.

Compounding the outlook for such currencies, the outlook for China continues to be mired in uncertainty around the prospects of the property sector there being able to make a recovery.

The Caixin services PMI missed forecasts yesterday, coming in at 51.8 for August, rather than the 53.5 anticipated and 54.1 previously. The composite PMI was 51.7 against 51.9 prior.

USD/JPY AND YIELD SPREAD BETWEEN 10-YEAR TREASURIES AND JGBS

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD in Peril as Sentiment Data Signals Weakness
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD in Peril as Sentiment Data Signals Weakness
2023-09-05 20:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Blasts Off as Broader US Dollar Breaks Out
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Blasts Off as Broader US Dollar Breaks Out
2023-09-05 16:30:00
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Brittle Ahead of Tomorrow’s BoC Rate Decision
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Brittle Ahead of Tomorrow’s BoC Rate Decision
2023-09-05 13:25:00
Euro Price Outlook: Long-Term Level Caves as Downside Risks Accrue
Euro Price Outlook: Long-Term Level Caves as Downside Risks Accrue
2023-09-05 12:09:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Clock icon 38m
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 38m
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
AUD/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 38m
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023