More View More
US Dollar Slips after Core PCE meets Expectations, USD still needs a Driver

US Dollar Slips after Core PCE meets Expectations, USD still needs a Driver

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

US Dollar Index Price and Analysis

  • Core PCE at 2.8% in line with market forecasts.
  • Dollar Index finding support from the 200-day simple moving average.
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

For all economic data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

The US Dollar Index slipped a fraction lower earlier after US PCE data met market expectations. The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation was seen at 2.8% in January, down from 2.9% in December. On a month-on-month basis, Core PCE rose by 0.4% in January compared to a prior month’s 0.2%. Initial jobless also hit the screens at the same time with continuing jobless claims higher than the previous week and market forecasts.

image1.png

The US dollar slipped a fraction post-release but the move was limited and within today’s tight range. The US Dollar Index has arrested its recent slide lower and is currently being propped up by the longer-dated, 200-day simple moving average, currently at 103.75. Below here is the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the mid-July/early-October rally at 103.41. If these levels are broken convincingly, 103.00 hooves into view.

US Dollar Index Daily Chart

image2.png
Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

Charts via TradingView

What is your view on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

EUR/USD Rests Upon Long-Term Trend Filter Ahead of Key Inflation Data
2024-02-29 10:50:35
EUR/USD Rests Upon Long-Term Trend Filter Ahead of Key Inflation Data
2024-02-29 10:50:35
Japanese Yen Grabs a Bid, Emboldened by Bank of Japan Talk
2024-02-29 08:41:28
Japanese Yen Grabs a Bid, Emboldened by Bank of Japan Talk
2024-02-29 08:41:28
Markets on Edge Before US PCE Data; Outlook – Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-02-28 23:35:00
Markets on Edge Before US PCE Data; Outlook – Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-02-28 23:35:00
Euro Outlook: Signs of Fatigue Appear Ahead of Next Week's ECB Meeting
2024-02-28 15:43:16
Euro Outlook: Signs of Fatigue Appear Ahead of Next Week’s ECB Meeting
2024-02-28 15:43:16
