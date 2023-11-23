 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2023-11-23 23:30:24
EUR/USD Price Update: German PMI Points Towards Shallow Downturn
2023-11-23 09:42:38
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: OPEC Delays Meeting and EIA Storage Data Rises Again
2023-11-22 17:02:51
Oil Price Forecast: Recovery Continues as Expectations for OPEC Cuts Grow
2023-11-20 18:00:50
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC40 Continue to Make Gains
2023-11-21 10:00:13
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Continue their Rally
2023-11-16 11:00:42
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Cautious Above $2000 on Thin, Holiday Affected Trading
2023-11-23 17:34:43
Gold Price Forecast: Rejection at $2000 Level Leaves the Door Open for a Move Lower
2023-11-22 18:30:30
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2023-11-23 23:30:24
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Boosted by Positive PMI Data
2023-11-23 13:00:04
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen (JPY) Pares Some Losses As Key Inflation Data Near
2023-11-23 16:00:19
JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Hopeful for Softer USD
2023-11-22 12:30:53
More View More
US Dollar Price Action Setups: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD

US Dollar Price Action Setups: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD

Zain Vawda, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD PRICE, CHARTS AND ANALYSIS:

Most Read: Bitcoin Steady as Coinbase (Coin) Emerges as Winner from Binance Saga

The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by Zain Vawda
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Get My Guide

US DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has struggled to maintain the upside momentum it gained over the last 2 days. This could in part be down to the Thanksgiving Holiday and we could get a continuation of the recent bounce heading into next week.

The US Dollar has struggled on the back of weakening data over the past few weeks as markets continue to grapple with the possibility that Federal Reserve are done. Yesterdays rebound was helped further by a decline in initial jobless claims which may keep the demand environment strong and thus hamper the fight against inflation.

The week is coming to an end with no high impact data releases from the US and although we will get a slight rebound in trading volumes tomorrow, there is every chance we remain rangebound heading into the weekend.

PRICE ACTION AND POTENTIAL SETUPS

US Dollar Index (DXY)

The US Dollar Index is caught between the 100 and 200-day MA which is why I suggested above we could continue to see rangebound trade ahead of the weekend. As things stand it is looking more and more likely that we will need some form of catalyst to facilitate a break in either direction.

Immediate resistance rests at 104.24 with the 20-day MA resting higher at the 105.00 psychological level. An attempted break to the downside has support to contend with at 103.616 with a key area of support resting around the 103.00 zone.

DXY Daily Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Zain Vawda
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

EURUSD

Now given the thin liquidity and rangebound price action of late, I thought we could break down EURUSD on the H4 timeframe. The H4 itself has been giving some mixed signals with Higher lows followed up by lower highs pointing to the current indecision in USD denominated pairs.

The 50-day MA to the downside may provide support and an opportunity for potential longs around the 1.08757 level or if we are to get a deeper retracement down to the 1.0840 handle. Short opportunities that potentially provide the best risk to reward may come into play if EURUSD retests 1.0950. Personally, I prefer to abide by the age-old adage “the trend is your friend” and thus would prefer potential long opportunities pending a pullback.

Key Levels to Keep an Eye On:

Support levels:

  • 1.0875
  • 1.0840
  • 1.0800

Resistance levels:

  • 1.0950
  • 1.1000
  • 1.1048

EUR/USD Four-Hour Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

GBPUSD

GBPUSD is a bit clearer as we can see a clear pattern of higher highs and higher lows this week. The question will be whether bulls have one more push to the upside and push Cable toward the 1.2600 handle.

As you can see on the chart below the pink box, I have drawn in just below the current price and touching the 50-day MA would be my preferred area for potential longs. This would provide a better risk to reward and would complete a lower high print.

If we do break below the 50-day MA we have support at the 1.2400 mark and lower at the 1.2360 mark. A selloff ahead of the weekend may also be on the cards as this would be down to profit taking as buyers who got in during the early part of the week may want to close out before the weekend. A lot will depend on the return of liquidity tomorrow and how much risk market participants are willing to take before the weekend.

GBP/USD Four-Hour Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

IG CLIENT SETIMENT DATA

Taking a quick look at the IG Client Sentiment, Retail Traders are Long on GBPUSD with 52% of retail traders holding Long positions. This is another sign of the indecision market participants are experiencing when it comes to USD pairs.

For tips and tricks regarding the use of client sentiment data, download the free guide below.

GBP/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% 5% 4%
Weekly -6% 20% 5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--- Written by Zain Vawda for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen (JPY) Pares Some Losses As Key Inflation Data Near
Japanese Yen (JPY) Pares Some Losses As Key Inflation Data Near
2023-11-23 16:00:19
ZAR Breaking News: Rand Unmoved by SARB Pause
ZAR Breaking News: Rand Unmoved by SARB Pause
2023-11-23 14:25:25
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Boosted by Positive PMI Data
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Boosted by Positive PMI Data
2023-11-23 13:00:04
EUR/USD Price Update: German PMI Points Towards Shallow Downturn
EUR/USD Price Update: German PMI Points Towards Shallow Downturn
2023-11-23 09:42:38
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Nov 24, 2023