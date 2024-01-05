 Skip to Content
US Dollar Jumps, Gold Slumps as US NFPs Come in Higher Than Forecast

US Dollar Jumps, Gold Slumps as US NFPs Come in Higher Than Forecast

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

What's on this page

US Dollar Forecast - Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • NFPs beat forecasts at 216k, unemployment rate unchanged versus November.
  • US dollar rallies, Treasury yields rise, gold slides.

The latest US Jobs Report (NFPs) beat market forecasts by a margin, coming in at216k against forecasts of 170k. The November report saw a revision lower from 199k to 173k. Average hourly earnings m/m stayed unchanged at 0.4%, while the annual figure rose to 4.1% against a prior reading of 4% and expectations of 3.9%. The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.7%.

image1.png

DailyFX Calendar

The US dollar rallied further post-release with the US dollar index printing a 103.13 high after opening the session at 102.37.

US Dollar Index

image2.png

The latest CME FedWatch Tool now shows a near 50/50 chance of a rate cut in March, down from over 73% one week ago.

image3.png

CME FedWatch Tool

Gold touched a post-release low of $2,025/oz. after opening the session at $2,048/oz. on the back of changing rate expectations.

Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Seeks Guidance from US NFP Release

Gold Daily Price Chart

image4.png

All Charts via TradingView

What is your view on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

