US Dollar Jumps, Gold Slumps as US NFPs Come in Higher Than Forecast
- NFPs beat forecasts at 216k, unemployment rate unchanged versus November.
- US dollar rallies, Treasury yields rise, gold slides.
The latest US Jobs Report (NFPs) beat market forecasts by a margin, coming in at216k against forecasts of 170k. The November report saw a revision lower from 199k to 173k. Average hourly earnings m/m stayed unchanged at 0.4%, while the annual figure rose to 4.1% against a prior reading of 4% and expectations of 3.9%. The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.7%.
The US dollar rallied further post-release with the US dollar index printing a 103.13 high after opening the session at 102.37.
The latest CME FedWatch Tool now shows a near 50/50 chance of a rate cut in March, down from over 73% one week ago.
Gold touched a post-release low of $2,025/oz. after opening the session at $2,048/oz. on the back of changing rate expectations.
