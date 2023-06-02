​​Outlook on FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 as US government agrees to raise the country’s debt ceiling.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Turns the Tide as USD/JPY Fumbles, USD/CAD Carves Out Double-Top Pattern
2023-06-01 19:00:00
Euro Area Inflation Slows Hitting February 2022 Lows, EUR/USD Bid
2023-06-01 09:38:13
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Jumps on Optimism Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting. Where to for WTI?
2023-06-02 01:00:00
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Struggles as Crude Oil Tumbles
2023-05-31 07:55:45
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones and CAC40 Stabilise While Nasdaq 100 Edges Down​​​​
2023-06-01 10:30:42
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Retreat from Highs as US Debt Deal Alludes to Fiscal Tightening
2023-05-30 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Set for Best Week Since Early April, Will NFP Data Take This Away?
2023-06-01 23:00:00
Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Pushing Higher, Treasury Yields Remain Volatile, Jobs Reports Near
2023-06-01 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Rally Awaits NFP Confirmation
2023-06-02 07:59:51
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable Bid after the Fed Signals a “Skip” in June
2023-06-01 11:30:33
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dollar Decline Provides Respite for the Yen
2023-06-02 10:04:59
EUR/USD Turns the Tide as USD/JPY Fumbles, USD/CAD Carves Out Double-Top Pattern
2023-06-01 19:00:00
More View More
​​Outlook on FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 as US government agrees to raise the country’s debt ceiling.

​​Outlook on FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 as US government agrees to raise the country’s debt ceiling.

IG, Sponsored Content
What's on this page

Article written by IG Senior Market Analyst Axel Rudolph

FTSE 100, DAX 40, S&P Analysis and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 recovers as US avoids a default

​​The FTSE 100 is seen bouncing off its two-month low at 4,433 on the back of rallying Asian markets as the US Senate passed the debt ceiling deal which now only needs to be signed into law by President Biden.

​The index thus retests its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 7,532, a rise above which would engage last week’s low at 7,556 and also the 7,587 22 March high.

​For the bulls to be back in control, last week’s high at 7,660 would need to be overcome on a daily chart-closing basis.

​Key short-term support sits at this week’s low at 7,433, a currently unexpected drop through which would target the early January low at 7,412. Below it the December and 24 March lows can be spotted at 7,331 to 7,296.

FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by IG
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

DAX 40 rallies on positive news out of the US

​The DAX 40 revisited its 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 15,748 as US ADP employment data came in much stronger-than-expected but then bounced off it as the Senate agreed to the debt ceiling deal.

​The German stock index is seen breaking through its May-to-June uptrend line at 15,940. It thus targets the early May high at 16,009, followed by last week’s high at 16,080. This level would need to be exceeded for the bulls to be back in the frame.

​Support below Friday’s 15,880 intraday low sits at the 15,723 late May low.

DAX 40 Daily Price Chart

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

S&P 500 rallies as the US debt ceiling deal is signed off

​​The S&P 500 rallies back to this week’s high at 4,234 as a US debt ceiling deal has been reached. ​Above this level lies the August 2022 peak at 4,325.

​​Slips should find support between the 4,187 early May high and the 10 May high at 4,158. Within this area lies this week’s low at 4,167.

S&P 500 Daily Price Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones and CAC40 Stabilise While Nasdaq 100 Edges Down​​​​
Dow Jones and CAC40 Stabilise While Nasdaq 100 Edges Down​​​​
2023-06-01 10:30:42
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Drop on Global Growth Woes and Still-Tight US Labor Market?
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Drop on Global Growth Woes and Still-Tight US Labor Market?
2023-05-31 23:00:00
​​ FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Hang Seng Drop on Worse-Than-Expected China PMI Data
​​ FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Hang Seng Drop on Worse-Than-Expected China PMI Data
2023-05-31 09:30:00
Asian Indices Slide After China Data: Hong Kong HSI, Australia ASX, Singapore STI Price Action
Asian Indices Slide After China Data: Hong Kong HSI, Australia ASX, Singapore STI Price Action
2023-05-31 06:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
Germany 40
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
FTSE 100
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023