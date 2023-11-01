 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Nov 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Looks Vulnerable as All Eyes Shift to FOMC
2023-11-01 08:04:07
Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Fed Policy Outlook to Dictate Market Trend
2023-10-31 22:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Nov 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: 100-Day MA Provides Support to WTI but Will it Last?
2023-11-01 16:18:41
Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Assess Middle East Risks Ahead of the Fed
2023-10-30 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Nov 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Nikkei 225 Make Headway in Morning Trading
2023-10-31 09:50:25
US Indices Beginning to Look Vulnerable; S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Price Setups
2023-10-26 06:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Nov 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Prices Flirt with $2000 Level, Eyeing the FOMC Meeting for Fresh Impetus
2023-10-31 15:30:06
S&P 500 and Gold (XAU/USD) Take Diverging Paths Ahead of a Raft of Data Releases
2023-10-30 18:24:25
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Nov 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of England Preview: Rates to Stay Put but QT due for Review?
2023-11-01 14:21:30
British Pound – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Technical Outlooks
2023-10-31 13:30:37
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Nov 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Nearing a 33-Year High on Further Stimulus Talk
2023-11-01 11:42:09
Japanese Yen Craters after BoJ Fails to Appease Bears, USD/JPY & EUR/JPY Soar
2023-10-31 17:25:00
More View More
Oil Price Forecast: 100-Day MA Provides Support to WTI but Will it Last?

Oil Price Forecast: 100-Day MA Provides Support to WTI but Will it Last?

Zain Vawda, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

WTI OIL PRICE, CHARTS AND ANALYSIS:

  • WTI Struggling to Hold the High Ground Thanks in Part to a Resurgent US Dollar.
  • Middle East Conflict to Remain a Critical Driver as it Continues to Underpin Oil Prices.
  • EIA Inventories Rose Once More According to the Data.
  • To Learn More About Price Action,Chart PatternsandMoving Averages, Check out theDailyFX Education Series.

Most Read: Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook: Golden Cross Pattern Fails to Inspire Higher Prices, What Next?

Crude Oil has bounced higher today of the 100-day MA as bears take a pause ahead of a raft of high impact data events and releases. An aggressive bounce leaves the possibility of a bullish engulfing candle close today which would hint at a deeper recovery.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

EIA INVENTORY DATA AND FED MEETING

Oil prices had been up around 2% for the day ahead of the EIA inventories data which showed that stockpiles rose last week. This isn’t a surprise really given that following the summer period US refineries often begin maintenance which curtails production somewhat, however this hasn’t been as steep a drop-off in production as expected. Crude rose by about 62k barrels a day last week according to the EIA data.

image1.png

Source: EIA

Last week we heard comments from US authorities about replenishing the SPR which remains at 1980 levels at present. Today the EIA confirmed that the SPR remain unchanged at 351.27 million barrels. The target price based on comments by US authorities will be around the $79 a barrel or less. We came quite close today and it will no doubt be interesting when the US pull the trigger. Authorities have confirmed that they would like this to happen ahead of January 2024.

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

RISK EVENTS FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

The FOMC meeting remains key today particularly for the US Dollar and that could spread to the dollar denominated Oil price. Friday will also bring Jobs data from the US with analysts expecting positive data.

image2.png

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

The daily timeframe has seen WTI find support at the 100-day MA around the 81.41 mark before bouncing aggressively in the early part of the European session. However, we have since retreated quite significantly, shedding over 1% of recent gains.

The question whether the Bulls are well truly back remains as pressure continues to grow.

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart – November 1, 2023

Source: TradingView

Key Levels to Keep an Eye Out For

Resistance levels:

  • $82.92
  • $83.80
  • $85.00

Key support levels:

  • $81.41
  • $80.00
  • $78.15
Oil - US Crude Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -7% 3% -5%
Weekly 11% -1% 8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Written by: Zain Vawda, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold (XAU/USD) Prices Flirt with $2000 Level, Eyeing the FOMC Meeting for Fresh Impetus
Gold (XAU/USD) Prices Flirt with $2000 Level, Eyeing the FOMC Meeting for Fresh Impetus
2023-10-31 15:30:06
Brent Crude Oil Starts the Week on the Back Foot as ‘War Premium’ Subsides
Brent Crude Oil Starts the Week on the Back Foot as ‘War Premium’ Subsides
2023-10-30 16:33:02
Gold (XAU/USD) Outlook Remains Positive, Resistance Holds First Attempt
Gold (XAU/USD) Outlook Remains Positive, Resistance Holds First Attempt
2023-10-30 09:30:07
Gold Price Jumps Hurdles Ahead of Fed and Despite a USD Rally. Higher XAU/USD?
Gold Price Jumps Hurdles Ahead of Fed and Despite a USD Rally. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-10-30 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Nov 1, 2023