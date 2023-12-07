Japanese Yen Latest – USD/JPY Posts a Fresh Three-Month Low on BoJ Talk

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 25m
Last updated: Dec 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EU Breaking News: EU GDP Revised Lower, Confirming Stagnant Growth
2023-12-07 10:45:35
Euro Price Forecast: EUR Threatened by Dovish ECB & Bleak Forecasts
2023-12-06 07:43:12
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 25m
Last updated: Dec 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Prices in Freefall as Pivotal Technical Support Caves In
2023-12-06 23:10:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Prints Double Bottom Pattern. Recovery Incoming?
2023-12-04 16:31:11
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 25m
Last updated: Dec 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​Dow Edges Lower, while Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 Mixed
2023-12-07 12:00:25
Markets Week Ahead: Gold in Record Zone as Dow Breaks Out; EUR/USD, USD/JPY Eye NFP
2023-12-03 17:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Rangebound as Indecision Reigns Pre-NFP, Silver Eyes Support
2023-12-06 19:00:02
Nasdaq 100 Up After Support Rejection, Gold Down Despite Collapse in US Yields
2023-12-05 23:20:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Forecast: UK House Price Index Rises for 2nd Consecutive Month
2023-12-07 08:15:39
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Nov 24, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.26.
2023-12-07 00:23:40
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Latest – USD/JPY Posts a Fresh Three-Month Low on BoJ Talk
2023-12-07 09:30:41
US Dollar Price Action Setups: USD/CAD Tepid After BoC Decision, USD/JPY Wavers
2023-12-06 17:30:00
More View More
Japanese Yen Latest – USD/JPY Posts a Fresh Three-Month Low on BoJ Talk

Japanese Yen Latest – USD/JPY Posts a Fresh Three-Month Low on BoJ Talk

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Japanese Yen Prices, Charts, and Analysis

Learn How to Trade USD/JPY with our Complimentary Guide

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

The Japanese Yen is strengthening against a range of currencies today after recent Bank of Japan commentary suggested that the central bank may be looking at various ways of ending its ultra-loose monetary policy. According to BoJ deputy governor Ryozo Himino, ending the current ultra-loose monetary policy would not harm the economy, while governor Kazuo Ueda noted that the central bank has not decided which interest rate to look at it when the BoJ finally ends their negative interest rate policy. This faintly hawkish messaging was countered by governor Ueda adding that Japan’s economy is still struggling and will continue to do so in 2024.

USD/JPY reacted to today’s comments by sliding to a fresh three-month low. Looking to the months ahead, if the US starts to reduce interest rates – 125 bp of rate cuts are forecast by the Fed in 2024 – and the Bank of Japan leaves policy unchanged - or even starts to tighten policy - the rate differential between the two currencies will narrow, pushing USD/JPY lower.

After posting a multi-decade high of 151.91 on November 13th, USD/JPY has moved lower as fears of central bank intervention capped any further upside. Today’s sharp turn lower now sees USD/JPY trade around 145.30 and further losses cannot be discounted. The pair trades below the 20- and 50-day simple moving averages and a break below the 145 level would bring into focus the 200-day sma at 142.26.

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart – December 7, 2023

image1.png

Retail trader data shows 27.40% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.65 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 1.71% lower than yesterday and 0.43% lower than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.47% lower than yesterday and 11.03% lower than last week.

Download the Latest IG Sentiment Report to See How Daily/Weekly Changes Affect the USD/JPY Price Outlook

USD/JPY Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 14% -17% -9%
Weekly 15% -18% -10%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on the Japanese Yen – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EU Breaking News: EU GDP Revised Lower, Confirming Stagnant Growth
EU Breaking News: EU GDP Revised Lower, Confirming Stagnant Growth
2023-12-07 10:45:35
GBP Price Forecast: UK House Price Index Rises for 2nd Consecutive Month
GBP Price Forecast: UK House Price Index Rises for 2nd Consecutive Month
2023-12-07 08:15:39
US Dollar Price Action Setups: USD/CAD Tepid After BoC Decision, USD/JPY Wavers
US Dollar Price Action Setups: USD/CAD Tepid After BoC Decision, USD/JPY Wavers
2023-12-06 17:30:00
British Pound Latest: Shifting Rate Expectations Move GBP/USD and EUR/GBP
British Pound Latest: Shifting Rate Expectations Move GBP/USD and EUR/GBP
2023-12-06 13:00:47
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 7, 2023