H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
News
US Dollar Forecast – EUR/USD, USD/CAD and AUD/USD. Where to Next?
2024-01-19 16:35:00
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500, Gold – Forecast and Key Technical Levels Ahead
2024-01-18 23:00:00
News
Crude Oil Price Wilts As China Growth Falls Short, US Inventory Eyed
2024-01-17 16:00:36
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Bid, US Dollar Struggles, US Equities Eye Fresh Highs
2024-01-14 18:00:00
News
​​​​Dow and Nikkei 225 Hold Steady, while Hang Seng Stages a Small Rebound
2024-01-18 11:30:49
Dow & Nasdaq 100 edge lower while Hang Seng hits new 14-month low
2024-01-16 12:30:11
News
Markets to Watch Next Week as Central Banks Have Their Say
2024-01-19 14:59:52
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500, Gold – Forecast and Key Technical Levels Ahead
2024-01-18 23:00:00
News
Pound Sterling Latest: UK Retail Sales Contracted in December, GBP/USD Drops
2024-01-19 09:09:50
Sterling Attempts to Build on Yesterday’s Advance as Data Schedule Cools
2024-01-18 09:01:14
News
Japanese Yen Latest – BoJ Is Watching the Latest USD/JPY Rally with Interest
2024-01-19 13:23:37
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500, Gold – Forecast and Key Technical Levels Ahead
2024-01-18 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Latest – BoJ Is Watching the Latest USD/JPY Rally with Interest

Japanese Yen Latest – BoJ Is Watching the Latest USD/JPY Rally with Interest

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

Japanese Yen Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • Japanese inflation drifts lower in December.
  • The Quarterly Output Report next week is key going forward.

Download our complimentary Q1 Japanese Yen Technical and Fundamental Report

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

Japanese inflation cooled further in December with headline inflation falling to 2.6% from 2.8% in November, while core inflation fell to 2.3% from 2.5%, in line with market forecasts. Japanese price pressures are at their lowest level since mid-2022, but still above the 2% central bank target, and the Bank of Japan will need to see more signs of entrenched wage inflation before it considers tempering its multi-year ultra-loose monetary policy.

image1.png

Next week the Bank of Japan will announce its latest monetary policy decision and the central bank is expected to leave all policy levers untouched. The BoJ will also release the first Quarterly Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices Report for 2024. This report presents the BoJ's outlook for developments in economic activity and prices, assesses upside and downside risks, and outlines its views on the future course of monetary policy. This report may be key in deciding the future path of the Japanese Yen.

image2.png

The latest round of Fed pushback against what they perceive to be excessive US rate cut expectations have boosted the US dollar since the end of last year. The US dollar index has rallied by nearly 3% since December 28th, pushing it higher across the board. Over the same timeframe, USD/JPY has rallied from 140.28 to a current level of 148.05, a 6% move higher. USD/JPY is nearing levels where the Bank of Japan may start to ‘verbally intervene’ to try and stifle any move higher. The pair touched 150.91 on November 13th last year, just three pips off the July 2022 multi-decade high of 151.94. While the BoJ will hope that a weak Japanese Yen helps to import inflation, Japan’s trading partners will not be best pleased that their exports to Japan are being hurt by the lowly level of the Yen. The closer the USD/JPY gets to 150, the more likely that the Bank of Japan will start to talk about possible intervention.

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart

image3.png

Retail trader data show 29.44% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.40 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 20.95% higher than yesterday and 0.40% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.10% lower than yesterday and 12.37% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Download the Latest IG Sentiment Report to See How Daily/Weekly Changes Affect the USD/JPY Price Outlook

USD/JPY Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -11% -1% -4%
Weekly -8% 19% 10%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on the Japanese Yen – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

