Is the Worst Over for Gold/Silver? XAU/USD, XAG/USD Price Setups

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook – Trend and Ranges for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/GBP
2023-10-17 00:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Perks Up After Selloff but Geopolitics Create Risks. How?
2023-10-16 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Slides as Oil Surprisingly Follows Suit on Potential US-Venezuela Oil Deal
2023-10-16 19:29:52
Crude Oil Steadies After Leaping Higher on Middle East Conflict. Higher WTI?
2023-10-16 04:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow & Nasdaq 100 in Strong Form, but CAC40 sees More Muted Gains
2023-10-12 09:30:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,068.90.
2023-10-10 18:23:54
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is the Worst Over for Gold/Silver? XAU/USD, XAG/USD Price Setups
2023-10-17 02:00:00
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Tempered Start for Gold
2023-10-16 07:58:55
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Sterling Outlook: BoE Focused on Diverging Domestic Data
2023-10-16 14:42:36
Cable at the Mercy of the Dollar, UK jobs and Inflation Data Next
2023-10-13 09:39:51
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Price Setups
2023-10-14 04:00:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Wary on US CPI Forecasts
2023-10-12 07:59:00
More View More
Is the Worst Over for Gold/Silver? XAU/USD, XAG/USD Price Setups

Is the Worst Over for Gold/Silver? XAU/USD, XAG/USD Price Setups

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Share:

Gold, XAU/USD, Silver, XAG/USD – Outlook:

  • Precious metals have soared on geopolitical concerns.
  • Both gold and silver are testing major resistance.
  • What is the outlook and what are the key levels to watch in XAU/USD and XAG/USD?

Looking for actionable trading ideas? Download our top trading opportunities guide packed with insightful tips for the fourth quarter!

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Is the worst over for gold and silver? Probably not.

Potential safe-haven bids and short-covering on escalating tensions in the Middle East have boosted gold this month. Dovish comments by US Federal Reserve officials suggesting that the US central bank has pivoted on rates is also supporting the yellow metal. In this regard, the key focus is on Fed Chair Powell’s speech later this week. The market is pricing in around a 90% chance that the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged at its Oct. 31-Nov. 1 meeting.

While heightened geopolitical uncertainty could keep precious metals well bid, unless the broader trajectory of US Treasury yields/real yields reverse, the path of least resistance for gold remains sideways to down. Geopolitics is one of the risks that could slow or reverse the slide in the yellow metal, as highlighted in the quarterly outlook. “Gold Q4 Fundamental Forecast: Weakness to Persist as Real Yields Rise Further,” published October 6, and “Gold/Silver Q4 Technical Forecast: Tide Remains Against XAU/USD & XAG/USD,” published October 1.

XAU/USD Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

Gold: Rally hits a roadblock

On technical charts, gold has run into significant converged resistance at the September high of 1953, the 89-day moving average, the 200-day moving average, and the upper edge of the Ichimoku cloud on the daily charts. Despite the rebound, the 14-Relative Strength Index (RSI) was unable to clear 60-65, suggesting that the rally in recent sessions isn’t the start of a new trend.

Elevate your trading skills and gain a competitive edge. Get your hands on the U.S. dollar Q4 outlook today for exclusive insights into key market catalysts that should be on every trader's radar.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

XAU/USD Weekly Chart

image2.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

That’s because the rebound since early October looks similar to the one in mid-2022. Deeply oversold conditions (RSI below 20) triggered a rebound toward the 89-day moving average and the cloud. Gold subsequently made a new low a few months later. Any break below Monday’s low of 1905 would indicate that the upward pressure since last week had faded.

On the upside, as mentioned in the quarterly outlook, XAU/USD needs to rise abovethe July high of 1987 for the immediate downside risks to dissipate. Furthermore, a crack above the May high of 2072 is needed for the outlook to turn bullish.

XAG/USD Daily Chart

image3.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

Silver: Yet to break significant resistance

Silver’s rebound has run into stiff resistance on an uptrend line from late 2022, slightly above the support-turned-resistance at the August low of 22.20. Above this, there is a major converged hurdle on the 200-day moving average, the late-September high of 23.75, and the upper edge of the Ichimoku cloud on the daily charts. XAG/USD needs to cross the 23.25-23.75 area for the immediate downward pressure to fade.

From a slightly broader perspective, as highlighted in the Q4 outlook, XAG/USD needs to cross above 25.50-26.25 resistance for the outlook to turn constructive. See “Gold Q4 Fundamental Forecast: Weakness to Persist as Real Yields Rise Further,” published October 6, and “Gold/Silver Q4 Technical Forecast: Tide Remains Against XAU/USD & XAG/USD,” published October 1.

Any fall below Monday’s low of 22.50 could open the door toward Thursday’s low of 21.75. Next support is at the early-October low of 20.50, followed by stronger support at the March low of 19.85.

Curious to learn how market positioning can affect asset prices? Our sentiment guide holds the insights—download it now!

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Falls After Inflation Data, but NZD/USD Remains Above Key Support
New Zealand Dollar Falls After Inflation Data, but NZD/USD Remains Above Key Support
2023-10-16 23:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Rallies Off Support but Trend Remains Bearish
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Rallies Off Support but Trend Remains Bearish
2023-10-16 21:05:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Perks Up After Selloff but Geopolitics Create Risks. How?
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Perks Up After Selloff but Geopolitics Create Risks. How?
2023-10-16 16:00:00
Pound Sterling Outlook: BoE Focused on Diverging Domestic Data
Pound Sterling Outlook: BoE Focused on Diverging Domestic Data
2023-10-16 14:42:36
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023
Silver
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023