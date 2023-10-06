 Skip to Content
Gold Q4 Fundamental Forecast: Weakness to Persist as Real Yields Rise Further

Gold Q4 Fundamental Forecast: Weakness to Persist as Real Yields Rise Further

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Share:

This is an excerpt from the Q4-2023 gold and silver outlook. For a detailed discussion on precious metals download DailyFX's fourth quarter trading guide. It's free!

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Real yields remain a key driver

Waning demand for the yellow metal amid rising real rates and a stronger US dollar have continued to undermine gold. The scenario seems unlikely to change until the year end.

US real rates (policy rate minus the year-on-year change in inflation) have turned positive after remaining negative for years. Rising nominal interest rates coupled with easing price pressures/inflation expectations have pushed up real rates, raising the opportunity cost of holding the zero-yielding yellow metal. With inflation remaining stubbornly high, global central banks have signaled higher-for-longer interest rates.

US 10-Year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities’ Yield & Central Banks’ Demand

image1.png

Source Data: Bloomberg; Chart prepared in Microsoft Excel

At its meeting late September, the US Federal Reserve left the door open for one more rate hike and indicated fewer cuts next year than previously projected. A day after the Fed, the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said that the central bank will need to keep interest rates high for a longer period, while the European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde didn’t rule out the possibility of further rate hikes at its meeting in September.

Investors’ Appetite For Gold

image2.png

Source Data: Bloomberg; Chart prepared in Microsoft Excel

Shrinking investor appetite soft landing view gains traction

As a result, demand for gold has shrunk in recent months. Gold purchases by global central banks have slumped this year after hitting a multi-year high last year. Investors’ demand, including purchases by exchange traded funds, money managers, and speculative buying, has weakened in recent months. Possible explanations for the shrinking appetite include growing concerns that global interest rates will remain higher for longer, a solidifying view that the US economy will avoid a hard landing.

Risks

Potential risks that could negate the bearish outlook for gold and trigger safe-haven buying include a pick up in market volatility and/or flare up in geopolitical tensions.

Looking for the best trade ideas for Q4? Look no further and download your complimentary guide courtesy of the DailyFX team of Analysts and Strategists.

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

