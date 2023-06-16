GBP/USD Update: Cable in the Pound Seat Ahead of CPI, BoE

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Steadies After Strong Boost From Hawkish ECB
2023-06-16 11:30:46
Asia Day Ahead: Lingering Market Doubts on Fed’s Hawkish Guidance
2023-06-16 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Stifled by Chinese Economic Data & Stronger USD
2023-06-15 07:57:58
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Rally Gains Steam Despite the IEA Increasing 2023 Supply Outlook
2023-06-14 10:26:05
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Lingering Market Doubts on Fed’s Hawkish Guidance
2023-06-16 02:00:00
Dow and CAC40 Drop Back from Weekly Highs but Nasdaq 100 Holds up Well
2023-06-15 10:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Steadies After a Test Lower that May Prove Pivotal. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-06-16 05:00:00
Gold Prices Slide Again Thanks To Fed’s Hawkish Pause
2023-06-15 11:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Update: Cable in the Pound Seat Ahead of CPI, BoE
2023-06-16 10:30:30
USD Breaking News: US PPI Joins CPI in Move Lower, Emboldening the Fed
2023-06-14 13:01:09
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Slips as BOJ Keeps Policy Unchanged: What’s Next for USD/JPY?
2023-06-16 03:13:00
Asia Day Ahead: Lingering Market Doubts on Fed’s Hawkish Guidance
2023-06-16 02:00:00
More View More
GBP/USD Update: Cable in the Pound Seat Ahead of CPI, BoE

GBP/USD Update: Cable in the Pound Seat Ahead of CPI, BoE

Richard Snow, Analyst
What's on this page

GBP/USD News and Analysis

  • GBP/USD weekly chart reveals further longer-term upside potential
  • Cable’s bullish posture likely to hold heading into CPI and BoE meeting next week
  • Major risk events: UK CPI and the BoE rate decision
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Richard Snow
Learn how to set up ahead of major data releases
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Weekly Chart Reveals Further Longer-Term Upside Potential

Looking at the weekly GBP/USD chart, bulls have enjoyed three strong weeks after bouncing off of support around the 50% retracement of the major 2021 to 2022 sell-off at 1.2295. This week, bullish price action continues its upward march, currently trading above the rising wedge formation and even breaching the zone of resistance around 1.2700. In the event the Bank of England (BoE) presents a more hawkish view than expected, cable is likely to remain supported. However, risks to the downside remain in play as market currently anticipates as much as 130 more basis points in tightening into the start of next year, something that the BoE has expressed concern over in the past. A dovish 25 bps hike could release some of the steam relating to the bullish move, seeing cable drift a little lower, towards the upward sloping trendline support (former resistance).

GBP/USD Weekly Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

GBP/USD Technical Considerations Ahead of CPI and BoE

The daily chart helps to view more recent developments in the pair as price action closed above the zone of resistance in yesterday’s trading, while holding this level into Friday. The next level of interest to the upside is all the way at the psychological level of 1.3000. On the bearish side of the coin, 1.2700 becomes immediate support, followed by 1.2585. The RSI suggests the pair is on the verge of overbought territory, increasing the chances of a pullback ahead of the major event risk next week.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Risk Events for the Week Ahead

On Friday Bullard is scheduled to make an appearance, although, he is conducting a presentation so there is little expectation he is likely to send a hawkish ripple throughout the market as he has done in prior speeches. The Fed’s Christopher Waller is also scheduled to make an appearance today with the day and week rounding up with the preliminary data of the University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey in the US.

Next week is hugely UK focused, with CPI on Wednesday and the Bank of England rate decision on Thursday where markets anticipate a 25 basis point hike with an outside chance of even a 50 bps hike. Elevated UK average earnings and widespread price pressures have proven resilient in the face of tighter financial conditions but inflation is anticipated to move sharply lower for the rest of the year as base effects and lower energy prices take effect.

Lastly, Jerome Powell is due in front of the Senate Banking Committee to provide testimony of recent monetary policy decisions. Periods of stress have had a tendency to reveal themselves in the past despite the Fed reassuring markets that the banking sector is stable. Talk of potential “mergers” could reignite concerns but the two day hearing is largely expected to be business as usual.

image3.png

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Steadies After Strong Boost From Hawkish ECB
Euro Steadies After Strong Boost From Hawkish ECB
2023-06-16 11:30:46
Japanese Yen Slips as BOJ Keeps Policy Unchanged: What’s Next for USD/JPY?
Japanese Yen Slips as BOJ Keeps Policy Unchanged: What’s Next for USD/JPY?
2023-06-16 03:13:00
EUR/USD Skyrockets After ECB Decision, EUR/JPY Flies to 15-Year Highs
EUR/USD Skyrockets After ECB Decision, EUR/JPY Flies to 15-Year Highs
2023-06-15 19:40:00
Japanese Yen Outlook Rests on Bank of Japan Stance. USD/JPY Set to Blast Off?
Japanese Yen Outlook Rests on Bank of Japan Stance. USD/JPY Set to Blast Off?
2023-06-15 17:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 16, 2023