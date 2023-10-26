GBP/USD Falls Ahead of High Importance US Data

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Oct 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook – Trend Break Might be Short Lived for EUR/USD
2023-10-27 01:00:00
Euro (EUR) Latest: ECB Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged, EUR/USD Slips Lower
2023-10-26 12:31:15
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Oct 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Rangebound as Demand Concerns Resurface. $80 a Barrel Incoming?
2023-10-26 19:29:02
Gold Price Ignores Rising Treasury Yields and a US Dollar Rally. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-10-26 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Oct 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Indices Beginning to Look Vulnerable; S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Price Setups
2023-10-26 06:30:00
FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Rebound from Recent Lows
2023-10-25 10:04:49
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Oct 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Oil Trajectories Lose Momentum Despite Threat of Escalation
2023-10-27 11:30:29
US Q3 GDP Smashes Estimates as the DXY and Gold Adopt a Cautious Approach
2023-10-26 12:50:40
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Oct 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Bounded by Fibonacci Support & Trendline Resistance
2023-10-26 17:20:00
GBP/USD Falls Ahead of High Importance US Data
2023-10-26 08:03:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Oct 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Testing 150 Resistance Ahead of Bank of Japan Policy Decision
2023-10-27 07:42:39
FX Intervention Watch: USD/JPY Breaches 150 Ahead of US PCE
2023-10-26 15:00:28
More View More
GBP/USD Falls Ahead of High Importance US Data

GBP/USD Falls Ahead of High Importance US Data

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Pound Sterling (GBP/USD) Analysis

  • GBP/USD struggles to build positive momentum as USD makes a comeback
  • Lack of bullish drivers for GBP ahead of high impact US data highlights bearish path
  • IG client positioning reveals further divergence in positioning – contrarian bearish bias maintained
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Struggles to Build on Positive Momentum as the Dollar Makes a Comeback

Sterling has lost ground to the dollar in recent trading sessions after UK wages advanced at a slower pace than expected and the jobs market improved ever so slightly. UK wage growth attracts a lot of attention from central banks as they attempt to avoid a wage-price spiral. UK wages, while still elevated, rose at a slower pace than expected in August, adding to market expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) has hiked rates for the last time.

The unemployment rate did tighten up slightly from 4.3% to 4.2% but the trending data has seen a notable easing in the labour market which is typically a sign that restrictive monetary policy is working through the real economy and weighing on price pressures.

The attempt to build on bullish price action stalled and ultimately reversed ahead of 1.2345. GBP/USD now looks more likely to test support at the prior swing low of 1.2039, followed by the psychological level of 1.2000 potentially.

With high importance US data to come, observers may anticipate a further slide in the pair given the lack of bullish drivers for the pound. US data has shown a tendency for positive surprises in recent, notable data points like NFP and even US retail sales and therefore, another surprise could spur on US further. Resistance appears at 1.2200.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

IG Client Sentiment Reveals Wider Divergence in Positioning

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

GBP/USD:Retail trader data shows 73.82% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.82 to 1.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.

The number of traders net-long is 3.40% higher than yesterday and 1.42% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.80% higher than yesterday and 0.14% higher from last week.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

High Importance Event Risk

At 13:30 markets are likely to look right past the durable goods data and focus on the first look at the Q3 GDP data where the consensus estimate has witnessed an upward revision from 4.1% in recent days to 4.3%. The shift raises the bar for an upward surprise but a good print is still likely to see the dollar supported after stringing together a few solid trading sessions.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

Then on Friday PCE inflation data takes center stage. US CPI data for September revealed stubborn price pressures, resulting in a surge in USD strength as traders adopted the view that the Fed may be forced into raising the Fed funds rate one more time. US data has shown a tendency to surprise to the upside recently as NFP and US retail produced strong figures.

image3.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Finds Spark Thanks to Amazon Ahead of Fed. Dead Cat Bounce or Not?
Nasdaq 100 Finds Spark Thanks to Amazon Ahead of Fed. Dead Cat Bounce or Not?
2023-10-27 15:20:00
USD Breaking News: Dollar Index Slides as PCE Data Declines in Line with Estimates
USD Breaking News: Dollar Index Slides as PCE Data Declines in Line with Estimates
2023-10-27 12:54:03
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Testing 150 Resistance Ahead of Bank of Japan Policy Decision
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Testing 150 Resistance Ahead of Bank of Japan Policy Decision
2023-10-27 07:42:39
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Bounded by Fibonacci Support & Trendline Resistance
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Bounded by Fibonacci Support & Trendline Resistance
2023-10-26 17:20:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Oct 27, 2023