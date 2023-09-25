 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 56m
Last updated: Sep 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, EUR/USD remain bearish, USD/JPY bullish as US dollar rises for tenth consecutive week
2023-09-25 09:30:34
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, British Pound, Euro, Key Inflation Gauge, German CPI
2023-09-24 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 56m
Last updated: Sep 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Update: Last Week’s Pause Pushed Retail Traders to Add Upside Bets
2023-09-24 23:00:00
Oil Price Update: EIA Inventory Drawdowns add to Oil’s Bullish Outlook
2023-09-20 14:46:05
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 56m
Last updated: Sep 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 all Fall Back after Hawkish Fed Decision
2023-09-21 10:00:00
US Indices Ahead of Fed Rate Decision: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Setups
2023-09-20 03:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 56m
Last updated: Sep 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Extend Losses in the Aftermath of the Fed, XAU/USD Upside Bets Grow
2023-09-21 23:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Bounces as the Dollar Index (DXY) Rally Stalls at Key Resistance
2023-09-21 14:55:32
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 56m
Last updated: Sep 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, EUR/USD remain bearish, USD/JPY bullish as US dollar rises for tenth consecutive week
2023-09-25 09:30:34
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, British Pound, Euro, Key Inflation Gauge, German CPI
2023-09-24 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 56m
Last updated: Sep 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Weakens Again, Markets Watchful For BoJ Intervention
2023-09-25 11:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/USD remain bearish, USD/JPY bullish as US dollar rises for tenth consecutive week
2023-09-25 09:30:34
More View More
GBP/USD, EUR/USD remain bearish, USD/JPY bullish as US dollar rises for tenth consecutive week

GBP/USD, EUR/USD remain bearish, USD/JPY bullish as US dollar rises for tenth consecutive week

IG, Sponsored Content

Share:

What's on this page

Article written by Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at IG

GBP/USD remains under pressure in six-month lows

Following last week’s decision by the Bank of England’s (BOE) to keep rates steady at 5.25%, the British pound remains under pressure and continues to trade in six-month lows versus the greenback.

A fall through last week’s $1.2235 low would eye the mid-March high and 24 March low at $1.2204 to $1.2191.

Minor resistance continues to be seen at the $1.2309 May low and significantly further up along the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at $1.2435. While remaining below it, the medium-term bearish trend remains intact.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

Source: IG, chart created by Axel Rudolph

EUR/USD hovers above its 3 ½ month low

EUR/USD continues to hover above its $1.0615 current September low as traders await the German Ifo business climate index and testimony to eurozone lawmakers by the European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde.

A fall through and daily chart close below last week’s low at $1.0615 could lead to a slide towards the January and March lows at $1.0516 to $1.0484.

Any potential bounce above Friday’s $1.0671 high is likely to fizzle out ahead of the $1.0766 to $1.0769 late August low and mid-September high.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

Source: IG, chart created by Axel Rudolph

Find out the #1 mistake traders make and avoid it! Uncover what makes good traders standout below:

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by IG
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

USD/JPY trades in 10-month highs

USD/JPY’s rise is ongoing as the US dollar has seen its tenth consecutive week of gains amid the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hawkish pause while the Bank of Japan (BOJ) rigorously sticks to its dovish stance and keeps its short-term interest rate at -0.1% and that of the 10-year bond yield at around 0%.

USD/JPY flirts with its 10-month high at ¥148.48, made on Monday morning, a rise above which would put the ¥150.00 region on the map, around which the BOJ may intervene, though.

Immediate upside pressure will be maintained while USD/JPY stays above its July-to-September uptrend line at ¥147.76 and Thursday’s low at ¥147.33. While this minor support area underpins, the July to September uptrend remains intact.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

Source: IG, chart created by Axel Rudolph

USD/JPY Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 32% 3% 8%
Weekly 1% 1% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Weakens Again, Markets Watchful For BoJ Intervention
Japanese Yen Weakens Again, Markets Watchful For BoJ Intervention
2023-09-25 11:00:00
Japanese Yen After BOJ: What Has Changed in USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY?
Japanese Yen After BOJ: What Has Changed in USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY?
2023-09-25 04:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: BoJ's Dovishness Puts USD/JPY Channel Breakout in Play
Japanese Yen Forecast: BoJ's Dovishness Puts USD/JPY Channel Breakout in Play
2023-09-23 17:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD on Breakdown Watch, EUR/GBP Stuck in No Man’s Land For Now
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD on Breakdown Watch, EUR/GBP Stuck in No Man’s Land For Now
2023-09-23 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 56m
Last updated: Sep 25, 2023
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 56m
Last updated: Sep 25, 2023
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 56m
Last updated: Sep 25, 2023